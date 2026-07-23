Rams Rookie Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams may not have had an exciting rookie class, with many picks being made for the future. Still, as the Rams approach training camp, there will be plenty of excitement surrounding the rookie class and where they might fit on the roster.

Training camp will give fans an opportunity to see Ty Simpson in action before he sits behind Matthew Stafford for his entire rookie season. There has also been a lot of hype around CJ Daniels being a potential draft steal in the sixth round. Here’s how the rookies stack up heading into camp, based on their best chance to make an impact in 2026.

5. DL Tim Keenan (7th Round)

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (96) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Keenan comes in last on this list, he is a player that fans should be excited about going forward. Keenan will take this year to learn behind Poona Ford, but he brings all of the traits of a quality nose tackle. He may not have an impact as a rookie, but Keenan will play a big role in the Rams’ run defense in the future.





4. TE Max Klare (2nd Round)

Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, Klare will be the fifth tight end on the depth chart. Despite being selected in the second round, it should be expected that Klare's rookie season will be treated as a redshirt year. The Rams have a lot of quality at the tight end position ahead of Klare with Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen. In a best-case scenario, Klare shows enough to work into the TE3 rotation.





3.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes will be on Ty Simpson throughout training camp. The Rams selected Simpson with the 13th overall pick to be the heir to Matthew Stafford. Simpson will be competing with Stetson Bennett as the backup quarterback throughout training camp. Neither Simpson nor Bennett separated themselves during OTAs. However, the Rams will need to get Simpson signed to his rookie deal before training camp starts.

2. OT Keagen Trost (3rd Round)

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost (79) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s very possible that the Rams need to count on Keagen Trost sooner than expected. It all depends on what happens with Alaric Jackson and whether the league takes action following his arrest. Trost was a third-round pick and will provide good depth as a sixth-man on the offensive line. While he played tackle at Mizzou, Trost has the ability to slide inside if needed. He could be a key player on the Rams’ offensive line this season.





1. WR CJ Daniels (6th Round)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie that most are excited to watch during training camp outside of Ty Simpson is undoubtedly CJ Daniels. Daniels was a sixth-round pick and will be competing for the third wide receiver spot behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. While he may not win that battle, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Daniels take snaps away from Konata Mumpfield. Mumpfield was inefficient as a rookie, while Daniels is a sudden route-runner and a feisty blocker. He’s much more physical than Mumpfield at the point of attack.



