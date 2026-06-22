Rams DL Poona Ford: No. 14 Player Anchors the Run Defense Up Front

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 14 player, Poona Ford

Arguably the most important move of the Rams’ offseason last year was signing nose tackle Poona Ford. After consistently getting gashed in the run game in 2024, the Rams signed Ford to add a stabilizing presence in the middle of their defensive line.

Ford helped take the Rams from ranking 20th in run defense EPA per play in 2024 to 12th last season. He ranked fourth against the run among qualifying defensive linemen via PFF and gave the Rams exactly what they were missing up front.

Why is Poona Ford So Important?

The 2024 season for the Rams ended in the NFC Divisional Round with the Philadelphia Eagles rushing for 285 yards on their way to the win. With that said, the Rams made it a point to stop the run last season and Ford was a big part of that.

While the Rams ranked 12th in run defense EPA, they were fifth in run defense DVOA and sixth in rushing success rate allowed. Ford’s 11.6 percent stop rate against the run also ranked inside the top five. Ford helped anchor the Rams’ defensive line and gave them a true run-stopper in the middle.

The Depth Behind Ford

When it comes to the depth behind Ford, the Rams actually have some upside. Ty Davis had a strong second season and could start for a game or two if needed. The Rams also have Ty Hamilton entering his second year. Additionally, Tim Keenan III is a classic run-stopping nose tackle who was drafted in the seventh round.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

There’s no doubt that the Rams defense has improved significantly since the 2024 season. If the Rams were to be without Ford, the run defense may not drop to that level given the presence of Davis. This was seen last year when Ford was limited for a few weeks late in the season with an injury.

However, the Rams would almost certainly miss Ford. While the run defense may not drop off to the level that it was in 2024, it would certainly take a hit. Ford is an underrated, valuable piece of the defensive line and is someone who the Rams are able to rely on to add stability in the middle.

Why We Ranked Ford Here

Ford was signed at the beginning of last season with the goal of fixing the defense’s biggest weakness. To say he did that would be an understatement. He provided exactly what the Rams needed from a run-stopping nose tackle in the middle of their defensive line. While the run defense may not have been among the best in the league, Ford helped raise the floor.

While Ford may not have the flashy volume stats, he is role-specific and he thrives in that role. Ford is more of a two-down player than a full-time player, but he’s very good at what he does and is a key piece on the Rams’ defense. If Ford plays well, the Rams can force offenses into third-and-long situations and let the pass rush loose.

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