Rams Fantasy Football Preview: Who to Draft (And Who to Avoid) in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offenses in the NFL throughout the Sean McVay era. This is a team that is once again expected to have a top offense in 2026 as they returned all 11 starters from a season ago. The Rams will look to get another big season out of Matthew Stafford as he comes off of an MVP season.

Fantasy football is simple – draft good players on good teams. The Rams are Super Bowl favorites and have a lot of good players on offense. Let’s preview the Rams from a fantasy football perspective.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford

At 37 years old, Matthew Stafford put together one of the best seasons of his career. Stafford threw 46 touchdowns to just eight interceptions to go with 4700 yards. The Rams quarterback finished as QB3 behind only Josh Allen and Drake Maye. That is unheard of for a pocket-passer in today’s fantasy football landscape, dominated by running quarterbacks. Stafford was one of two quarterbacks with under 30 rushing attempts inside the top-15.

With that said, it wouldn’t be crazy to say that some regression is coming for Stafford. Last season, Stafford had a 7.7 percent touchdown rate, which was the highest of his career. It was almost four percent higher than his 2024 season. We are much more likely to see Stafford as a solid QB2 than a top five fantasy quarterback in 2026.

Running Back

Kyren Williams

Despite many wanting to continue writing off Kyren Williams, he continues to produce. He may not provide much as a receiver, but for a third-straight season, Williams rushed for over 1000 yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns. He finished as the RB9 in PPR formats.

Heading into the 2026 season, Williams still provides solid fantasy value as a top-tier RB2. The Rams seemingly found something with Blake Corum last season. After having 15 or more carries four times in the first eight games, Williams only had two in the back-half of the year. This will likely be even more of a committee than it was last year. By utilizing Corum, the Rams got a fresher Williams and were able to maximize him. Unfortunately, that also limits some of his fantasy upside.

Blake Corum

There are high expectations for Corum as he looks to build on a strong 2025 season. Last year, Corum gave the Rams’ run game more creativity and explosiveness. While Corum isn’t going to overtake Williams, he could see a larger role. He led the NFL in EPA per attempt and showed improvement in pass protection, which bodes well when it comes to earning Sean McVay’s trust.

At the very least, Corum is arguably the best handcuff to have. If Williams misses time, Corum will get a majority of the carries. Corum was the RB35 from Weeks 10-18 last year and outperformed his expected fantasy points per game. With the right matchup, he’s a good flex play.

Jarquez Hunter

The Rams will need to find out what they have in Jarquez Hunter in 2026. This is a two-player backfield, but Hunter was taken in the fourth round last year. With that said, Hunter didn’t take a single offensive snap, and with the emergence of Corum, it’s hard to see that changing.

Wide Receiver

Puka Nacua

It’s important not to overthink Puka Nacua. When Matthew Stafford finds a receiver he likes, he targets that player. While the Rams are expected to move to more 13 personnel, Nacua is still the top target in one of the best offenses in the NFL. Last season, he ranked third in the NFL in target share, but was first in targets per route. Nacua also led the NFL in yards per route and first downs per route.

Given his playstyle, it’s very possible that Nacua misses some time, but he’s still someone that can win your fantasy league. He averaged 23.5 fantasy points per game in 2025, which led all wide receivers. Even with some of the off-field drama this offseason, Nacua is someone who the Rams want to feature in the offense.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams looked much like the player that fantasy managers were used to seeing throughout his career. Adams didn't eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, but he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Adams is an interesting player in fantasy because the regression is likely coming. He eclipsed 10 touchdowns for the first time since 2022 last year. He’s also 33 and dealt with a hamstring issue at the end of last season. With that said, Stafford missed training camp last year and took a while for him and Adams to get on the same page. Following a full season together, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Adams have more receptions and yards, but fewer touchdowns. At the very least, he’s still a solid WR2, but there is some bust potential.

Jordan Whittington/Xavier Smith

It’s hard to find much fantasy value for Whittington and Smith. These are two players who will play on a rotational basis at best. Even when Nacua was hurt, the Rams utilized their tight ends rather than relying on Whittington. Smith remains a special teams player and an occasional deep threat.

Tight End

Colby Parkinson

The big storyline for the Rams this offseason has been their focus on leaning into 13 personnel and featuring tight ends more in the offense. That would seemingly favor someone like Colby Parkinson who set career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last season. Still, he only finished as the TE17.

This is a good year for tight ends in fantasy football, but Parkinson isn’t someone who can be trusted on a week-to-week basis. Parkinson is going to be very touchdown-dependent. He also may not be the tight end that is featured the most in the passing game.

Terrance Ferguson

Finding the third wide receiver in the Rams offense could be a fantasy football cheat code in 2026. While Ferguson only had 11 receptions last season, the expectation is that he will take a big step forward this season. Ferguson had a slow start to his rookie year, but played 30 or more offensive snaps in all but one game down the stretch.

It was a small sample size, but Ferguson had the most deep targets among tight ends and his 180 yards on deep targets ranked third. Two of his three touchdowns also came on deep targets. If the Rams lean into more 13 personnel this season, Ferguson is a player who they are going to want to target down the field. Despite 25 total targets on the season, he ranked seventh in end zone targets. Ferguson may have more boom-bust potential week-to-week, but the upside is there. He’s currently being drafted as the TE23. If he’s the third wide receiver in the offense, it’s very likely he surpasses that projection.

Tyler Higbee/Davis Allen/Max Klare

It may have been a surprise to some that the Rams brought back Tyler Higbee. However, he’s someone that McVay has been able to rely on. He’ll also be a good mentor for Klare and Ferguson. Still, there’s not a ton of value in the Rams’ TE3 despite the move to heavier offensive personnel packages.

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