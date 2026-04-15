Rams Draft: Making the Case for 5 Players at No. 13

The Los Angeles Rams don’t know who they’re taking with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, they will certainly have players in mind that they will want to take. It’s only a question of how many are taken before they are on the board.

After months of athletic testing, watching film, and prospect interviews, the Rams will have their big board set. While this isn’t a deep draft, they should still have some good options at 13. Here’s a case for the five most likely options.

IOL Olavaivega Ioane, Penn State

This likely would not be a popular choice or expected, but this is a pick that absolutely makes sense for the Rams at this spot There seems to be this narrative that the Rams have to take an “all in” caliber player in the first round. However, the player that they pick at 13 likely won’t be that. “All in” doesn’t happen in the draft. It’s why the Rams traded pick 29 for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson. The next time that the Rams are “all in” will be at the trade deadline.

Any impact that a rookie makes for the Rams at the 13th overall pick will be minimal. That’s a testament to the strength of the roster. Star players win games. Depth wins championships.

Both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are on expiring contracts and have spent time injured over the last two years. The Rams’ run game fell off significantly without Dotson last season. Ioane is a mauler in the run game and has not allowed a sack in two years while playing in the Big Ten. Drafting Ioane allows the Rams the flexibility for Avila to walk next year and gives them a building block in the middle of the offensive line post-Dotson. Keeping the pocket clean for Matthew Stafford has to be a priority and drafting Ioane is a step towards that.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The Rams drafted Sadiq’s teammate last year in the second round in Terrance Ferguson. While Tyler Higbee was brought back for two years, it wouldn’t stop the Rams from taking Sadiq. Last season, the Rams leaned into 12 and 13 personnel, increasing the value of the tight end position in the offense. Taking Sadiq would allow the Rams to continue with the trajectory of heavier offensive packages.

Some consider Sadiq to be raw, but his 4.39 speed is special and he’s a better blocker than expected. Sadiq and Ferguson co-existed in the Oregon offense and they could absolutely co-exist in Los Angeles. At Oregon, Ferguson was typically the ‘Y’ tight end and attached to the formation while Sadiq was moved around with scheme motions to create mismatches. The duo allowed Oregon to get defenses into base personnel which is what the Rams did last year. Ferguson and Sadiq simply stress defenses at different levels and that’s what the Rams want to do as well.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball for a first down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

WR Makai Lemon, USC

When it comes to the top wide receivers in this draft class, the Rams are going to be all over Carnell Tate. However, it’s very likely that Tate is gone inside the top 10 and the Rams won’t have a shot at him. Jordyn Tyson could be an option, but he comes with his own injury risks. Earlier this offseason, drafting Lemon didn’t make a lot of sense. His skill set overlapped with Puka Nacua and it was hard to see where he fit in the offense. McVay would have made it work, but it may have taken away from Nacua’s role in the slot.

However, Nacua’s future with the Rams is no longer a guarantee following the off-field issues this offseason. The Rams will still want Nacua long-term, but he presents more risk. Lemon may overlap with Nacua in 2025, but he provides insurance going forward in the case that the Rams want to move on. The Rams should have plenty of familiarity with Lemon coming from USC.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

It may not be the preference for the Rams to take a tackle in the first round, but t’s on the table. This is a front office and coaching staff that should have confidence in the Georgia tackle currently on the team in Warren McClendon. However, McClendon is in the final year of his rookie contract and Alaric Jackson has a history of health issues regarding blood clots in his legs.

Freeling is a little on the raw side with only one year of starting experience. However, he’d likely be the sixth man on the offensive line in 2026. Freeling gives the Rams some flexibility to move McClendon back into the swing tackle role, move on after next offseason, and provide insurance for Jackson. You can never have too much depth on the offensive line.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

WR KC Concepcion

It’s worth mentioning Omar Cooper Jr. here as well. While 13th overall may seem high for both players, the Rams may see both as a fit to the point that it doesn’t matter. Concepcion is exactly what the Rams need in a “Z” receiver. He’s an excellent separator, can make the difficult catches, and win vertically. Additionally, he adds value as a punt returner which the Rams need. Concepcion had two punt returns for touchdowns last season at Texas A&M.

Concepcion has the issue of drops, but with Eric Yarber and Robert Woods on the coaching staff, that can get fixed. The things that Concepcion can do far outweigh the things that he can’t. After moving on from Tutu Atwell, the Rams need a big play wide receiver. The added ability on special teams gives Concepcion immediate value.