5 Stats That Define the Rams’ Top First-Round Targets

The Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of options when it comes to the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With a roster built to win now, the Rams truly have the flexibility to take the best player available. Here’s a look at a few key numbers that define some of their potential first-round targets.

0 - Sacks Allowed in the Last Two Years by Olaivavega Ioane

If the Rams were to take a guard in the first round of the NFL Draft, it would be a boring selection, but one that might last ten years. Ioane is arguably the best guard prospect since Quentin Nelson and might be the best offensive lineman in this class. While he’s a mauler inside in the run game, he’s excelled in the passing game. Ioane hasn’t given up a sack in two years.

Sacks are often considered a quarterback stat, but it shows how good Ioane has been in pass protection. The last sack he allowed came in November of 2023 against Maryland. As Matthew Stafford gets older, keeping the pocket clean has to be a top priority. Drafting Ioane accomplishes that.

2 - Punt Return Touchdowns by KC Concepcion

Following a season in which the Rams’ special teams were a borderline disaster, they may place more focus in that phase of the game this offseason. The turning point for the Rams’ 2025 season was Rashid Shaheed’s punt return touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

Concepcion could be the Rams’ own version of Shaheed as a dynamic and versatile playmaker. The Texas A&M wide receiver can be used as a deep threat, but he also adds value as a punt returner. Concepcion had two punt return touchdowns in 2025. Against LSU, Concepcion’s 79-yard punt return score turned a three-point lead into a ten-point game and Texas A&M went on to score 21 more unanswered points. Concepcion may have a limited role offensively to start his career, but he provides immediate value as a returner.

4.39 - 40-time by Kenyon Sadiq

Jaws dropped in Indianapolis in March when Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. It was the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded by a tight end, besting Vernon Davis’ 4.40. To put that into perspective, Calvin Johnson ran a 4.35. It would have ranked 11th among wide receivers at this year’s Combine. Sadiq did that at 6’3, 241 pounds. Texas Tech’s Caleb Douglas ran a 4.39 at 6’3, 206.

Sadiq’s athleticism and explosiveness immediately stand out. There’s a reason he’s been on the famous Bruce Feldman’s “Freak List”. However, he’s more than just an athlete and the stats don’t tell the full story. His speed down the seam and ability to create after the catch make him one of the more special prospects in the draft.

9 - Catches of 40+ yards by Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate had nine catches of 40+ yards last season which was second in college football. Additionally, he averaged 32.5 yards per touchdown reception in 2025 and 26.7 yards per route on deep targets of 20 yards or more, which was second behind only his teammate Jeremiah Smith.

However, Tate isn’t just a deep threat. He can win in all areas of the field due to his crafty route-running and body control. Tate is also competitive as a blocker. If the Rams take a wide receiver in the draft, they need someone who can win vertically. Tate is the perfect “movement Z” receiver for the Rams’ offense.

15 - Starts by Ty Simpson

One of the biggest knocks of Ty Simpson during the draft process has been his lack of experience. Simpson only became a full-time starter at Alabama in 2025, making 15 starts. In the first half of those starts, he looked like a potential top-10 pick. However, the second half of those were a different story and Simpson looked like a Day 2 project. During the first half of the season, Simpson’s pre- and post-snap processing were on display. He showed the ability to layer throws and fit the ball into tight windows with accuracy. There’s a reason he tied for second in big time throws.

Anthony Richardson, Mitchell Trubisky, and Dwayne Haskins are the only quarterbacks with 15 or fewer starts who went in the first round over the last decade. All three busted. There is a lot to like with Simpson, but he’s also a huge risk.