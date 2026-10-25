The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 7 in a must-win situation against the Las Vegas Raiders. At 2-4, the Rams are staring at a potential 2-5 start and are in desperate need of a win to avoid digging themselves into a hole too big to climb out of.

With that said, several storylines have emerged this week that are worth exploring further, including updates on Puka Nacua’s status for Sunday and Myles Garrett's recovery. Let’s dig into this week’s Sunday Morning Rams Notebook.

Rams Optimistic Puka Nacua Will Play Against Raiders

During Thursday’s practice, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left early with a calf injury. Much like Nacua’s groin injury that he suffered in practice in Week 2, head coach Sean McVay said that Nacua felt he wasn’t able to have the same power and full explosion that he was used to.

Nacua did not practice on Friday and was listed as questionable. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are optimistic that Nacua will play against the Raiders. Schefter said, “As one source said, ‘as long as there aren’t any setbacks, we feel good about him being able to play.’”

Rams are optimistic that WR Puka Nacua, who is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury, will play vs. the Raiders. Nacua was feeling better Saturday and, as one source said, “as long as there aren’t any setbacks, we feel good about him being available to play.” pic.twitter.com/mI22MZNcCj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

Schefter reported that Nacua underwent an MRI on his calf Thursday that came back better than the Rams had hoped. It is expected that Nacua will work out on Sunday, but Schefter noted that he was feeling better on Saturday. As we get closer to the game, things seem to be trending in the right direction, but he’s still one to monitor.

Myles Garrett Could Take Important Step Toward Rams Return

There was some surprise this week when head coach Sean McVay said that Myles Garrett wouldn’t return to practice. Later in the week, ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that Garrett would likely be out another two or three weeks at least.

It is possible that Garrett doesn’t play for another few weeks, but he could be returning to practice sooner rather than later.

“I was told on Myles Garrett that it is likely that he returns to practice next week,” said Ian Rapoport on The Pat McAfee Show. “I believe that’s seven weeks from the injury, so could potentially play Week 8. But Myles Garrett is likely to return to practice next week is actual good injury news for the Rams.”

.@RapSheet shares an update on Myles Garrett's knee injury and when he will return to play 👀⬇️



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/u5pLuhvURk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2026

Just because Garrett returns to practice doesn’t mean he will play.The Rams have remained cautious with Garrett throughout the process, and that likely wouldn’t change. Garrett returns, that would simply open his 21-day practice window, and then the Rams can see how he feels from there.

McVay was asked whether Garrett would return to practice during his media availability on Friday. “That's a possibility. I've told you guys, I'll wait to talk to Myles, D. ElAttrache, Reggie, and those guys, that that is a possibility for next week.”

If Garrett returns, it would be some rare good injury news for the Rams, who have seemingly dealt with another injury every time they turn a corner. He would certainly provide a boost to the defense, which has struggled to get to the quarterback and ranks 26th in sacks.

Could the Rams Be Headed to Japan Next?

It’s no secret that the NFL is working to expand internationally. This year, the Rams played the first NFL regular season game in Australia in Week 1 because of the team’s marketing rights in that area. The NFL held nine international regular season games this season. However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has approval to play a maximum of 10 international games, and it’s very possible that Tokyo, Japan, is next on the list.

This week in Paris, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Tokyo and said, “Listen, Tokyo is clearly on our list, whether it’s next year or the year after. It’s coming at some point in the near future.”

What makes Tokyo interesting is that the Rams are the lone team with marketing rights to Japan. If the NFL were to play in Japan, the Rams would make the most sense. The Rams weren’t happy about playing in Australia in Week 1 and only arrived around 24 hours before the game. Maybe it doesn’t happen, but given the NFL continuing to expand internationally, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Why the Rams May Have Been Right to Draft Ty Simpson

Ever since the Rams drafted Ty Simpson, the pick has been criticized in the media. Those criticisms have only gotten louder as the Rams have lost and continue to get injured. Given the lack of overall talent in the 2026 class, many believed that the Rams should simply wait until 2027.

However, approaching one draft with an eye already on the next can be dangerous. It’s easy to forget that the 2026 quarterback class was also supposed to be loaded. Players like Drew Allar and Cade Klubnik didn’t take the steps that many expected them to.

That same thing is currently happening with the 2027 quarterback class. Tom Pelissero of The Ringer wrote about the situation this week.

“Several high-ranking NFL executives and scouts expressed skepticism this week that some, if not a majority, of the projected top QBs will even enter the 2027 NFL draft,” wrote Pelissero. “That includes Manning, who was the clear preseason favorite to be the No. 1 pick.”

Pelissero added that Oregon's Dante Moore hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion in September. Additionally, CJ Carr, Darian Mensah, LaNorris Sellers, Julian Sayin, and Austin Simmons could return due to the NCAA’s move to a five-for-five eligibility model.

Many of those quarterbacks have been inconsistent anyway. The overall point is that the highest-ranked quarterback on ESPN’s current 2027 draft big board is only eighth. There may be better depth this year at the position, but the talent at the top isn’t what it was thought to be last April. The Rams’ draft can certainly be criticized, but if the Rams had conviction on Ty Simpson and he works, that was the right pick. Where a conversation can start to be had is in the second round.

Honoring the Legacy of Rams Legend Lawrence McCutcheon

On Friday, the Rams announced the passing of running back Lawrence McCutcheon. According to the team, McCutcheon lost a battle with Parkinson’s disease. McCutcheon's passing comes just days after former Rams running back Marshall Faulk announced his own Parkinson’s disease diagnosis this week.

There are certainly all of the things on the field that McCutcheon will be remembered for. When he left the Rams in 1979, he was the team’s all-time leading rusher with 6,186 yards. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned second-team All-Pro honors after rushing for 1,109 yards in 1974.

For many, McCutcheon was their favorite player as they started watching the Rams. In the Super Bowl, he threw a touchdown pass to Ron Smith, giving the Rams a 19-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The first Super Bowl TD pass in #Rams history was made by Lawrence McCutcheon, when he completed a 24 yard pass to Ron Smith.#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tc5cR9Iff0 — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) June 2, 2023

While McCutcheon is mostly remembered for what he did on the field, he was also a devoted family man, serving as a husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. After his playing career, McCutcheon remained deeply connected to the Rams and the Los Angeles community. Anyone who wants to do their part in remembering McCutcheon can donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

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