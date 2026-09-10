Rams Enter Week 1 at Nearly Full Strength After Final Injury Report

Melbourne, Australia - Throughout the entire offseason, the goal for the Los Angeles Rams has been to enter Week 1 healthy. While they may have been overly cautious at times, it was always with the understanding that entering Week 1 fully healthy was the top priority.

The Rams rested quarterback Matthew Stafford every other day and occasionally held out veterans such as Davante Adams, Alaric Jackson, and Byron Young. More recently, Myles Garrett was held out of practice as he dealt with some knee swelling and Puka Nacua was held out with a groin injury.

However, earlier this week, Garrett practiced in back-to-back days for the first time since early in training camp and Nacua didn’t even show up on the team’s injury report.

Rams Injury Report | Rams Media

As the Rams enter Week 1, the only player out for the Rams is Aaron Donald as the Rams work to bring him back. There had previously been some speculation about whether or not Donald would play against the 49ers. However, head coach Sean McVay noted on Tuesday that Donald would not make the trip to Australia.

While it was only a light practice on Thursday, the Rams still listed Garrett as a full participant. Linebacker Grant Stuard and cornerback Jaylen Watson were listed as full participants as well. Stuard was previously limited on Tuesday with a hamstring issue while Watson didn’t practice with a toe injury.

For the most part, the Rams enter Week 1 against the 49ers with a clean bill of health. That’s unlike the 49ers who lost defensive lineman Alfred Collins during Tuesday’s practice with a torn patella tendon. While there had been some uncertainty around the statuses of Nick Bosa and George Kittle, both were removed from the injury report on Thursday and are expected to play. The only player questionable to play on the 49ers’ side is defensive tackle Jalen Thompson.

The Rams took a cautious approach throughout the summer when managing their players’ injuries, with the goal of having them available when the games mattered. That may have meant erring on the side of caution to an extreme at times, but it’s paid off. Garrett is now ready to go and appears healthy, and Nacua isn’t on the injury report at all.

Outside of Donald, the Rams will have all of their starters available against the 49ers in an important Week 1 NFC West matchup. For a team entering the season with Super Bowl expectations, that’s exactly what they wanted.

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