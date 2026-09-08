Rams’ Aaron Donald Not Expected to Travel to Australia for Week 1 vs. 49ers

Following Aaron Donald’s announcement that he was returning to the Los Angeles Rams on August 30, there were always questions about whether he would be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. While Donald’s timeline was similar to the one he followed when he held out in 2018, he has been out of the league for two years and is now 35 years old. That doesn’t mention that the Rams’ Week 1 matchup also takes place in Melbourne, Australia.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Donald is not expected to make the trip to Australia as the Rams want to give him more time to ramp up before he hits the field.

Sources: Rams standout DT Aaron Donald will not travel to Australia for Thursday night’s opener against the 49ers and will be inactive, per me and @rapsheet. The Rams want to give Donald more time to ramp up before making his much-anticipated return after two seasons of… pic.twitter.com/avAbPTtPUA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

Donald not making the trip to Australia shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. While the Rams had been leaving Donald’s status open, it always seemed like a long shot that Donald would make the trip. Had it been any team other than the 49ers, it likely never would have even been a consideration. Now, Donald will get ready for the Rams’ Week 2 matchup at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

“He won't play in this game. He's doing a great job. I think he'll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we're making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team," said head coach Sean McVay. It would have been a really quick turnaround. We feel like he can manage being able to get himself ready to go. He won't make the trip and he'll be able to take good care of himself in terms of getting himself ready to go whenever that time comes.”

Had Donald been able to make the trip, it certainly would have provided the Rams defense with a boost. With that said, after Donald came out of retirement, the NFL placed him on the Commissioner Exempt List for two weeks. With Donald on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, he doesn’t count against a roster spot until he plays or until after September 11.

That gave the Rams flexibility to slowly work Donald back into the team after being away for two years. He’ll now join the active roster after the Rams play the 49ers on September 10, as that’s when he’ll be taken off the Commissioner Exempt List.

Additionally, Donald not playing was always a possibility and something the Rams have been planning for throughout the summer. Given the depth on the defensive line, the Rams were never forced to rush Donald into a decision to get him back on the field. For most of the summer, the Rams had been operating as if they wouldn’t have Donald on the field. Donald not making the trip to Australia doesn’t change anything.

The Rams already had a strong defensive line with Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske. Donald only adds to that and likely would have only played in a minimal rotation anyway.

With Donald officially not making the trip to Australia, the Rams can now focus on getting him ready for Week 2 against the New York Giants when they return to Los Angeles. While his absence against the 49ers is disappointing, the Rams still have the depth to manage without him, and they’ve been preparing to do so all summer. Giving Donald another week to prepare should put him in a better position to make an impact when he does return to the field.

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