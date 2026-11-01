Why a Jonathan Taylor Trade Could Complicate Rams' Pursuit of Josh Downs

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, one name the Los Angeles Rams have been connected to is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. After the Colts traded franchise cornerstone Quenton Nelson and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner earlier this week, the team officially entered a fire sale. While the team was already fielding calls on Downs, he officially requested a trade. Running back Jonathan Taylor was initially thought to not be available, but trade talks around him have begun to heat up as well.

With Downs reportedly available, the Rams have a prime opportunity to address one of their biggest roster needs at an affordable price. However, if the Colts were to trade Taylor, it could significantly complicate those plans.

There’s no doubt that the Colts are looking to trade players who may not have a future on the team. However, there comes a point when the Colts can only trade so many players before they are no longer competitive. If the Colts trade one, it seems unlikely they would trade the other. Given the haul that the Colts could get in return for Taylor to use in their upcoming rebuild, he may be the preferred option.

Josh Downs Trade May Not Be as Simple as It Seems

Trading Downs even before moving on from Taylor is complicated for the Colts. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts value Downs at a third-round pick and would prefer to keep him. This offseason, the Colts signed Alec Pierce to a large contract, but he’s currently on injured reserve and has been hurt most of the year.

If the Colts were to trade Downs, it would leave them with Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and Ashton Dulin at wide receiver. Moving on from Taylor and Downs would give the Colts almost no offensive weapons outside of Tyler Warren.

As I noted last week, if the Rams wanted to trade for Downs, they needed to move quickly. Not only was the wide receiver market heating up, but there was always the possibility of the situation changing. The Colts are currently in fire-sale mode, but they won’t stay there forever.

The Colts may be prioritizing the future, but they still need to be able to field a competitive offense to be able to evaluate the players still on the roster. Trading Taylor would already take away the focal point of the offense, and trading Downs would leave them with very little to work with, especially with Pierce injured

Rams Risk Losing Josh Downs by Waiting

This creates a dilemma for the Rams and general manager Les Snead. They could wait until closer to the deadline and for the wide receiver market to take shape. However, waiting also risks the Colts making another blockbuster move by trading Taylor, which could effectively take Downs off the market.

At 25 years old, Downs could be seen as someone the Colts can build a receiver room around when they are ready to compete again. It’s possible that the Colts decide that keeping Downs and trying to extend him this offseason or taking a future compensatory pick is more beneficial than moving him for just a mid-round selection in next year’s draft.

Why a Jonathan Taylor Trade Could Hurt the Rams

While the Colts were willing to move on from Nelson and Buckner, they may be more reluctant to trade Taylor and Downs. In 2022, the 49ers traded second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. That’s a lot more than what the Colts will get for Downs and will give them more assets to help their rebuild.

If the Rams want Downs, they may need to make their move before the Colts make a decision on Taylor. Waiting for the market to settle is typically smart, but in this case, it could cost the Rams an opportunity before the trade deadline. If the Colts decide to trade Taylor, it could change their priorities and make a deal for Downs much more difficult.

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