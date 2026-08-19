Keagen Trost Injury Exposes Rams’ Offensive Tackle Depth Problem

If there is one major question around the Los Angeles Rams’ roster heading into 2026, it’s the depth at certain positions. One of those positions is the offensive line, specifically tackle. Instead of drafting a tackle in the first round, the Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson. They also didn’t sign an experienced tackle during free agency.

This isn’t to say that the Rams shouldn’t have taken Ty Simpson. They still took a tackle in the third round in Keagen Trost. Trost’s experience gives him a relatively high floor for a rookie and makes him a quality depth option.

Trost played in Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs but left with a hamstring injury and did not return. Head coach Sean McVay updated his status on Monday. “Keagen got his hamstring. It'll probably be a few weeks with him,” said McVay.

Keagen Trost Has Become Important Piece of Rams’ Offensive Line Depth

An injury to a depth player on the offensive line is never good, but that’s especially the case for the Rams at offensive tackle. A serious case could be made that Trost is the best and most important depth piece that the Rams have on the offensive line. Both quarterback Matthew Stafford and right guard Kevin Dotson have confirmed that Trost has gotten reps with the first- and second-team offenses while playing on both sides of the offensive line.

As it stands, the Rams already have some questions at offensive tackle heading into the season. It seems increasingly possible that starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is facing a suspension. While Jackson avoided a felony charge, his case was assigned to a pre-filing diversion program. That would constitute an automatic suspension for Jackson under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Rams Have Little Margin for Error at Offensive Tackle

Last season without Jackson, the Rams had one of their worst offensive performances. With DJ Humphries in the lineup, Matthew Stafford was sacked three times. The three sacks were tied for the most Stafford took in a single game all year. It was also one of two games in which Stafford threw more than one interception.

If the Rams are without Jackson, they will have a significant hole at left tackle. Jackson may not be one of the premier tackles in the NFL, but he has provided a stable presence for the Rams on the left side. It’s possible that the Rams could sign Taylor Decker, but that wouldn’t likely happen until Aaron Donald makes his decision. There are things that the Rams need to figure out with the salary cap if Donald returns.

Without Trost, the Rams would be relying on David Quessenberry at left tackle, which is less than ideal. Quessenberry will be 36 years old at the beginning of the season and hasn’t played since 2024. When Quessenberry did play, he had a pass-blocking efficiency of 92.5, allowing eight pressures. While Quessenberry has experience, he’s mostly been a liability when he’s played over the last few seasons.

Keagen Trost Injury Magnifies Rams’ Depth Concerns

The priority will be for the Rams to get Trost healthy before Week 1. However, they will want him back as soon as possible so that he can continue getting reps in practice leading up to the regular season. If Jackson has to miss time, it would be hard to trust Quessenberry in his place. The injury to Trost only magnifies the situation. Given that the Rams have signed multiple tackles over the last few weeks, it’s fair to say that they also have some questions about their offensive tackle depth. The fact that AJ Arcuri didn’t play in the preseason may also be a tell that the Rams are trying to protect some of that depth as well.

When the Rams drafted Trost, the idea likely wasn’t for him to play very much during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Jackson's situation off the field has changed that, and Trost could be needed sooner than expected. Even if the Rams defer to Quessenberry with Trost healthy, the rookie would be the first player off the bench in case of injury.

During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Rams struggled at the beginning of the year with injuries to the offensive line. Without Jackson in the lineup in 2024, the Rams started 0-2. During those two games, the Rams rotated between Warren McClendon, Joe Noteboom, and AJ Arcuri. In just two games, that trio allowed 19 pressures. Noteboom and Arcuri allowed 10 pressures solely at left tackle.

Rams Can’t Afford Another Slow Start

In a year when the Rams are going all-in for a Super Bowl and have high expectations, a slow start in a difficult NFC isn’t something they can afford. They need to get off to a fast start and set the tone for the type of team they’re going to be in 2026.

It’s hard to put that amount of pressure on a rookie, but it’s where the Rams are at when it comes to their offensive line depth. While Trost needed the experience, given how the Rams handle the preseason, it’s somewhat surprising and questionable that he played at all against the Chiefs. An injury to Trost was always going to put the offensive tackle depth in a precarious position.

The hope will be that the Rams get Trost back before Week 1, but his status will be in jeopardy with the hamstring injury. He certainly won’t be able to practice at least through the remainder of the preseason. Trost may only be a rookie, but his value as depth on the offensive line makes him a big loss.

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