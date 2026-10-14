Rams Make Flurry of Roster Moves as Kicker Blake Grupe Headlines Three Additions

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday morning. While it was previously reported that the Rams were signing kicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad, the team made the move official on Wednesday. Additionally, the Rams also signed edge rusher Garrett Nelson and cornerback Damarion Williams. In corresponding moves, the Rams officially released Harrison Mevis from the active roster and outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff from the practice squad.

Given the Rams' struggles on special teams, Grupe is the most significant of the three additions. Grupe has made 81.9 percent of field goals in his career and has made 96-of-98 extra points. Throughout his career, Grupe has made 18 field goals of 40+ yards and 19 field goals of 50+ yards, with a career-long of 60 yards last season against the Seahawks.

“This guy has experience,” said head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday. “He did a great job for Indy last year. He has kicked in a lot of big-time professional settings. We felt like he was the best guy available that had real game experience.”

Grupe competed for the Colts' kicking job this offseason, but Indianapolis ultimately went with Spencer Shrader. While Grupe was steady in training camp, he had two misses during the preseason. The Rams will hope Grupe can add some stability to the position.

Among the other signings was edge rusher Garrett Nelson. Nelson was an undrafted free agent signing out of Nebraska by the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Nelson spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad earlier this year and was most recently with the Saints. During the preseason with the Saints, Nelson had six pressures and two sacks.

Nelson also played in the UFL for two years as part of the San Antonio Brahmas. With the Brahmas, Nelson had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 19 games played. The Rams have done well developing edge rushers in the past, most recently with Wesley Bailey.

Garrett Nelson RAS | RAS

Additionally, the Rams signed cornerback Damarion Williams to give them some depth on the practice squad. Williams was a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Given Jaylen Watson’s injuries, the Rams need some cornerback depth. Williams spent time with the Seahawks in 2024 and has also been with the Buccaneers over the last two years.

Williams is a smaller cornerback at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with arms measuring less than 30 inches. However, he may bring some special teams value. He played 134 special teams snaps in 2022 as a rookie, but has not played much since.

Damarion Williams RAS | RAS

While Grupe is the most significant addition given the Rams' ongoing special teams struggles, Nelson and Williams provide much-needed depth at two positions impacted by injuries. Neither is likely to make an immediate impact on defense, but both will have an opportunity to develop on the practice squad.

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