The Los Angeles Rams will look to extend their four-game winning streak when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. With both teams fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, there will be plenty at stake on Wednesday night. For the first time this season, Micah Parsons is set to play while Myles Garrett continues to work his way back. Here are three key matchups to watch when the Rams take on the Packers in Week 12.

EDGE Myles Garrett vs. OT Jordan Morgan

Myles Garrett impressed in his return off of injured reserve for the Rams as he had three sacks two weeks ago against the Washington Commanders. However, Garrett was pretty quiet in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to manage his knee injury. According to NFL Pro, Garrett has generated a quick pressure on nine percent of his pass-rush snaps through three games. That’s more than double the rate of any other player on the Rams. Jordan Morgan of the Packers has allowed quick pressure on 4.5 percent of his pass-blocking snaps, which is the sixth-highest rate among left tackles.

OT Alaric Jackson vs. LB Micah Parsons

It will be interesting to see how much the Packers play Micah Parsons in his return from injury. Parsons has been out since last December with a torn ACL, and Wednesday will be his first game back. Given Parsons’ versatility, the Packers will likely move him around and try to get him matched up against Beaux Limmer or Justin Dedich on the interior. With that said, Parsons will primarily line up on the edge against Alaric Jackson. Jackson has allowed a 7.9 percent pressure rate this season, which is the eighth-lowest among left tackles. However, Parsons is a special player defensively and will provide a different type of challenge.

CB Trent McDuffie vs. WR Christian Watson

When Trent McDuffie has been healthy, he’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. McDuffie’s 0.51 yards per coverage snap ranks eighth. The Packers have the most explosive passing offense in the NFL, and Christian Watson is a big part of that. His average depth of catch of 13.3 yards ranks 10th. The Packers like to move Watson around and line him up out wide and in the slot. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams have McDuffie follow Watson. The Rams are going to have to limit the Packers’ explosive plays, and having McDuffie on Watson will be their best chance.

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