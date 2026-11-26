In what was arguably the biggest game of the season up to this point, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on Thanksgiving Eve. The Rams leaned on Blake Corum and the run game as well as the defense to extend their winning streak to five games. Wednesday night’s performance showed why the Rams shouldn’t be counted out in the NFC playoff race. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Week 12 win.

Winner: RB Blake Corum

There may not be a bigger winner in this game than Blake Corum. Corum became the first running back under Sean McVay to have more than 30 carries in a game. On his birthday, Corum rushed for 184 yards, the most for a Rams running back since Todd Gurley rushed for 208 yards in Week 6 of 2018 against the Broncos. Some have wondered what Corum could do with a full workload. He has shown it over the last two weeks, putting together back-to-back 100-yard games. The Rams rode Corum on Wednesday night, and he led them to victory.

Winner: Offensive Line

For as good as Blake Corum was, the offensive line deserves its flowers. The Rams went into Wednesday’s game against the Packers without Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton. At one point in the game, the Rams had Alaric Jackson, Justin Dedich, Beaux Limmer, Kevin Dotson, and Keagen Trost on the offensive line. Bill Murray left the game with an injury, and Warren McClendon left with cramps for a short period. This group blocked extremely well in the run game against a good Packers defensive front.

Loser: S Kam Kinchens

Late in the first half against the Packers, Kam Kinchens was ejected for a flagrant hit on Christian Watson. Kinchens’ hit was certainly vicious and will likely result in a fine, but it didn’t seem worthy of an ejection. Kinchens seemed to be on his way to having a good game as he had a pass breakup on the opening drive on third down on the opening drive, and then his hit forced an incompletion on fourth down. The hit may have been worthy of a penalty, but it seemed unfair to eject Kinchens.

Winner: Rams Playoff Chances

Had the Rams lost to the Packers, their playoff chances would have dropped to 16 percent. Instead, they sit at 47 percent after the win, and the Rams also hold a tiebreaker over the Packers. That’s important as the Packers are one of the three teams competing for the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race. With the Rams at 7-4, a 4-2 record over the final six games would likely be enough for the playoffs.

Winner: Special Teams

It seems as if the Rams’ special teams unit has finally hit its stride. While it was scary seeing Xavier Smith back and returning punts, he did have a return for 15 yards. Josh Karty executed the knuckleball kickoff with perfection. Only one Packers drive started past the 30-yard line. Brandon McManus hasn’t been tested from long range, but he went 4-for-4 on field goals. It’s fair to remain skeptical to an extent, but this group deserves its flowers.

Loser: NFL Thanksgiving Eve Slate

Once the NFL does something, it usually doesn’t turn back. That will likely be the case with the Thanksgiving Eve game. However, Wednesday night’s game was filled with injuries. Neither the Rams nor the Packers got a full bye week, and it’s worth wondering how much of an impact that had. After seeing all the injuries on Wednesday, it’s hard to see teams volunteering for this time slot going forward, but the NFL will continue to make it happen.

Winner: Rams Defense

Over the last four games, the Rams have allowed a combined three points in the second half. They held the Packers to zero second-half points on Wednesday. For a 12th straight game, they didn’t allow a first-quarter touchdown. The Rams held Jordan Love to the second-lowest passer rating of his career as a starter. Ever since the loss to the Buffalo Bills, this is a unit that has played at a near-elite level. The Rams should be able to ride their defense into the playoffs.

Winner: Sean McVay

Sean McVay deserves so much credit for the coaching job that he’s done over the last month, especially on Wednesday. The Rams didn’t have Puka Nacua and were without two starting offensive linemen. They lost two tight ends during the game. McVay utilized 13 personnel, 20 personnel, and eventually used six offensive linemen. He continues to adjust and make the offense work. This may not be a typical Sean McVay team, but it’s working.

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