Rams Mailbag: Myles Garrett’s Knee, Australia Experience and Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams are set to begin their season on Thursday Night against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to the Rams kicking off their season, it seemed like a great opportunity for another Rams mailbag, especially since I also made the trip Down Under. Let’s get to all your questions.

Is Myles Garrett’s Knee Issue a Concern? - @mfahad24_

It would be fair to have some concern around Myles Garrett’s knee injury that has held him out of practice for much of the last month. With that said, the Rams seem to have been erring on the side of caution. Garrett has been able to put together back-to-back days, something he hadn’t done since early in training camp. He reiterated on Tuesday that he feels good and ready for the game on Thursday.

“I think I can go out there and do what I know I can do,” said Garrett. “I think I'll be able to play off of some great teammates. We have a strong defense all around. They'll make it easy. Even if I'm a touch off of what I usually am. I don't suspect I will be, but I have plenty of support.”

Is the stadium domed? Melbourne weather can be temperamental, to say the least. - @3dogg17

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is not domed, and it’s very possible that weather plays a factor in this game. It’s not supposed to rain at all before or during the game, but it’s going to feel like an outdoor game in October rather than September. The temperature will be between 55 and 60 degrees with some cloud cover during the game. It won’t be windy, but it’s also not going to be warm or hot like it would be if the Rams were at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Give us a list of weird Australian food you’ve sampled. - @seattlerams_nfl

There hasn’t been anything too crazy. The strangest thing was probably a breakfast item from a cafe that came on croissant-style bread with prosciutto, grated cheese, and a cold soft-boiled egg over it. It was actually very good. Both of my dinners have been steak-related. Having been to Australia before and with my stepdad being from there, Vegemite, beans on toast, etc., don’t have the same shock effect on me as they do on others. Throw some butter on toast with Vegemite, and it’s not too bad. It’s all about the balance.

I’m not sure what this is, but it is delicious.



7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/EC4pqFkyoC — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 9, 2026

Following the kickoff festival on Wednesday, I went and had a proper Australian pint while watching Drake Maye throw the game away for the New England Patriots. After a long day of walking, it hit the spot. There has also weirdly been a bit of a language barrier. After being pointed in the wrong direction several times, I learned that a “bag check” in Australia is actually called “bag cloaking”.

In the London games, I notice local fans walking around in a bunch of different NFL jerseys. What other NFL teams do you see local fans being fans of? - @christinelu

One of the more interesting things about the NFL games in London is how diverse the jersey selection is. While the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a loyal fanbase across the pond, that’s not necessarily the case for other teams playing in neutral matchups. That usually results in a wide array of different jerseys.

To be clear, there are a lot of Rams and 49ers jerseys around Melbourne, and that is the vast majority. However, there was a lot of representation on Wednesday at the NFL’s kickoff festival at Melbourne Park. Outside of Rams and 49ers jerseys, Cowboys fans were prevalent. The two most random jerseys I saw were a Tim Couch Browns jersey and a Tim Tebow Jets jersey.

Melbourne park NFL KICKOFF FESTIVAL! pic.twitter.com/334Yqli693 — Olivia Garvey (@OliviaNBCLA) September 10, 2026

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