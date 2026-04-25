Rams Selecting Max Klare Puts Colby Parkinson’s Future in Question

When the Los Angeles Rams selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare in the second round, it signaled a shift in the team’s offensive identity. What was once an offense that operated primarily out of 11 personnel with three wide receivers might shift into one that leans into 13 personnel with three tight ends, as they did last season.

While tight end may not have been a top priority for the Rams, it was a position of need if the idea was to utilize 13 personnel more often on offense. Klare likely gives the Rams five tight ends on the roster, but with heavier tight end usage, keeping that many tight ends makes sense.

Additionally, and arguably what makes Klare’s selection even more important, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are in the final years of their contracts. That also doesn’t account for Tyler Higbee getting older and has dealt with injuries the last two years.

Klare gives the Rams a future at the tight end position alongside Terrance Ferguson and provides flexibility when it comes to bringing back Parkinson after this season.

The Rams signed Colby Parkinson as a free agent in 2024, and after an underwhelming first season in Los Angeles, he carved out a role last year. Parkinson set career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

With that said, over the past few years, the Rams have been able to benefit from rookie contracts at several important positions. It’s allowed them to overpay at certain positions, and that includes Parkinson. The Rams’ tight end is set to account for $9 million against the cap in 2025, which is the 11th-most in the NFL.

Next offseason, the Rams are going to have some difficult decisions to make. Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, and Coleman Shelton are all free agents on the offensive line. On defense, the Rams will need to decide who to bring back between Kobie Turner and Byron Young. That also doesn’t include the expiring contracts of Parkinson and Allen.

While the Rams would like to bring everyone back, it’s simply not going to be possible. Giving Parkinson a raise or paying him $9 million again is going to be very difficult. By adding Klare, the Rams get another ‘F’ tight end who excels in the passing game and brings the same alignment versatility.

During his time with the Rams, Parkinson has primarily aligned in-line. Last season, he lined up at the end of the formation at a 72.3 percent rate while occasionally splitting out wide. At Ohio State, Klare primarily lined up between the slot and in-line. This complements Ferguson’s skill set as he primarily lined up in the slot and has the size to create mismatches out wide.

This isn’t to say that the Rams definitively won’t bring back Parkinson after this season. However, Klare gives them the flexibility to move on if the Rams can’t pay him his current $9.6 million market value. Given the other contracts that are up, the Rams’ best path forward might be moving on of Parkinson and moving ahead with Ferguson and Klare. They may need to add another tight end on Day 3 of the draft next year with Allen also potentially leaving, but it’s another player on a rookie contract.

The selection of Klare at least gives the Rams some flexibility at the position as they lean into more 13 personnel in 2026. With multiple players set to hit free agency, the tight end position becomes one of the easier spots where the Rams can get younger and cheaper. Drafting Klare gives the Rams a cost-controlled alternative to Parkinson with similar versatility. If the Rams can’t bring Parkinson back, this pick is less about adding depth and more about a succession plan at the position.

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