Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Max Klare Brings Long-Term Upside at Tight End

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Max Klare in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was a clear signal that the team was planning to lean into more 13 personnel next season. Some may have been surprised when the Rams drafted a tight end high for a second straight year. However, it’s a clear identity shift in the offense and how they plan to operate.

Terrance Ferguson and Klare are the future at the tight end position for the Rams. Klare is next in our roster preview series.

2025 Season in Review

Klare transferred from Purdue to Ohio State to wrap up his collegiate career. Following a season at Purdue where he was seen as one of the best tight ends in the country, his production took a step back with the Buckeyes. Instead of being the featured player in the offense, Klare became the fourth option. It wasn’t necessarily that Klare struggled to make the transition to a bigger program. However, in a crowded Ohio State offense, he was utilized more as a blocker and route runner. He finished with 43 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown.

Roster Battle

The Rams are extremely deep at the tight end position. They have experienced players in Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee while Terrance Ferguson is looking to take another step in year two. Davis Allen has also played a small role in the offense. Klare comes in as the fifth tight end and will need to work his way up the depth chart.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Underutilized at Ohio State

Ohio State TE Max Klare (#86) isn’t prioritized a ton in the Buckeye offense… but when he is, Klare makes a lot of plays. With Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate both out this past week, the offense ran through Klare, and he responded with 7 receptions for 105 yards and a TD. pic.twitter.com/UH4q5V7EGv — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 27, 2025

With Carnell Tate and Jeremiyah Smith, it made sense that Klare wasn’t featured heavily in the Ohio State offense. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he got worse. He was simply underutilized. When Klare was a featured piece of the offense, he still showed that he can perform.

Play 2: Smooth Route-Runner

Max Klare offers some legitimate route-winning ability.



Frustrating hands. https://t.co/SJ9Py8B4QG pic.twitter.com/ydjN5GZtdx — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) April 13, 2026

Part of what is going to make the Rams’ offense so difficult to defend is that they have tight ends who can move like wide receivers. Klare is a very smooth route runner for a tight end and after the catch, he moves similarly to Cooper Kupp. Even if Klare doesn’t play much in 2026, it’s easy to see the vision.

Play 3: Willing Blocker

Max Klare blocking vs Indiana pic.twitter.com/CeNJF46pyp — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 13, 2026

If Klare is going to get on the field, he’ll need to show a willingness to block. Blocking may not be a strength in Klare’s game, but he has the ability to do it and be effective. Klare will need to show that he can do it at the next level, but the upside is there.

Biggest Question: What Role Will Max Klare Have as a Rookie?

The expectation for Klare heading into his rookie season is that he won’t play very much. For starters, the Rams tend to bring rookies along slowly, but he’s also in a very deep tight end room. The team brought back Tyler Higbee and realistically, Klare is the fifth tight end on the depth chart heading into training camp. Terrance Ferguson didn’t start producing until later in his rookie season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Klare inactive on game days to start the season.

2026 Outlook/Role

A fair expectation for Klare during his rookie season is that 2026 is a redshirt year. The Rams brought back Tyler Higbee and both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are in the final year of their contracts. The Rams will likely use 2026 to develop Klare and allow him to learn the offense before he enters a bigger role next season.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

If the Rams end up cutting a tight end, it won’t be Klare after just drafting him in the second round. While he may not have a big impact as a rookie, Klare was a pick for the future. This is someone that the Rams view as an important part of the offense moving forward. Even if Klare isn’t active on game days, he’ll be on the final 53.



Chances: 10/10

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