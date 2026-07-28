Why Byron Young's Knee Injury Is a Bigger Concern for the Rams Than It Appears

The Los Angeles Rams have managed to stay healthy throughout training camp over the past few seasons. However, during Monday’s media availability, edge rusher Byron Young missed practice and confirmed that he is nursing a knee injury.

While Young practiced on the first day of Rams training camp, he was held out of practice on Monday.

Byron Young Provides Update on His Knee

“I’ve just been nursing up my knee. They’ve got a good plan for me in place,” said Young. “I practiced yesterday. I don't want to do too much and overload our workload. We’ve got a plan to just take some time and get back out there in a couple of days.”

Any injury this time of year isn’t ideal, but the Rams typically take a conservative approach to ensure that their players are ready for Week 1. It’s similar to how the Rams are managing quarterback Matthew Stafford this summer after he dealt with a herniated disc in his back last year.

With that said, Young’s injury doesn’t appear to be something that can simply be dismissed. Young noted that this is the same knee he injured at the end of last year and that it has been an issue he's dealt with over the last few years.

Why the Rams Should Be Concerned

Young managed a chronic knee issue at the end of last season that resulted in him playing only 43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the NFC Divisional round against the Chicago Bears. Young avoided offseason surgery, but it is something that has crept up once again to start training camp.

A knee injury, especially a recurring issue, is certainly something that deserves some level of concern. The Rams managed a degenerative knee issue with Todd Gurley early in Sean McVay’s tenure. Edge rusher Terrell Lewis also dealt with a knee injury that limited his overall effectiveness.

Over the past few seasons, Young has been one of the most productive pass rushers for the Rams. His 27.5 sacks in the first three years of his career are the third-most in Rams history, behind only Aaron Donald’s 28 and Robert Quinn’s 34.5.

When the team traded for Myles Garrett this offseason, Young was thought to be one of the larger beneficiaries of that move. With the attention that Garrett commands from offenses, Young should see more one-on-one opportunities than last year.

The Rams Have Depth, But Young Is Difficult to Replace

However, if Young is limited by the knee injury, it could reduce his overall impact and the Rams may need to rely more on Josaiah Stewart. That’s not to say that Stewart can’t handle those reps. He showed some promise despite a small sample size. With that said, Young has been one of the premier pass rushers over the last three years and after trading Jared Verse, that’s hard to replace. In a Super Bowl season, Young is set to play a large role in the team’s overall success.

The Rams should still be in good shape at the edge rusher position with Garrett. Garrett has been a one-man show in Cleveland throughout his career. Still, one of the attractive aspects of Garrett joining the Rams was that he wouldn’t have to be that. Even if Young is limited by his knee, Garrett won't have to carry the pass rush alone with Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and potentially Aaron Donald alongside him. At the same time, it does limit the overall ceiling of the pass rush to an extent.

Young’s knee injury is going to be something to monitor throughout training camp and the early part of the season. The Rams have the depth to navigate Young’s knee injury, especially with Stewart in the picture. Even if the Rams are being cautious, it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the regular season.

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