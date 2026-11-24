During the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett.After Garrett was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury following the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams didn’t see him back on the field for two months. While Garrett impressed with three sacks in his return, it was a much different performance in Week 10.

That’s not to say that the Rams should expect three sacks from Garrett on a weekly basis. Even for Garrett, that would be unrealistic. However, he clearly wasn’t the same player that he was when he returned the week prior.

In Week 9 against the Commanders, Garrett had eight pressures and three sacks with a 93.3 defense grade via Pro Football Focus. Last week, Garrett had one pressure with zero sacks and a 46.9 defense grade. Garrett’s defense grade of 46.9 was his lowest output via PFF since Week 10 of his rookie season.

Is Myles Garrett Still Limited by His Knee Injury?

The lack of production wasn’t the only cause for concern. Garrett only played 17 snaps, which was somewhat understandable given the score. However, he only had a 7.7 percent pressure rate and pass-rush win rate against a team managing injuries on its offensive line. It should have been another game in which Garrett dominated.

It makes sense that the Rams would want to continue managing Garrett. With that said, Garrett has remained on the injury report since returning from his knee injury. Garrett has been limited in every practice that he’s participated in. It’s not unusual for the Rams to give veterans rest days but Garrett has missed one practice each of the last three weeks.

If the Rams are going to make a push for the playoffs after their bye week, they need a dominant version of Myles Garrett. The Garrett that the Rams traded for might be enough to get them into the playoffs and lead them on a playoff run. However, it’s worth wondering if that’s a player that the Rams can expect on a week-to-week basis.

Following the game against the Commanders, Garrett noted that he still wasn’t 100 percent. “I can't go that far, but we're not 100,” said Garrett. “We're trying to make our way there and the bye week is coming at a perfect time for all of us.”

It’s possible that Garrett is still getting into game shape and gaining confidence in his knee. However, the drop in performance from one week to the next and Garrett’s continued presence on the injury report are mildly concerning. Without speculating too much, it’s fair to have some level of concern that his knee didn’t respond well after his return.

That’s a question only Garrett will be able to answer with his level of play on the field. When the Rams managed Todd Gurley’s knee in 2019, they couldn’t count on consistent production from week to week. They need to be able to rely on consistent production from Garrett given how much they gave up to acquire him and what’s at stake.

Rams Need Myles Garrett at His Best Down the Stretch

With Puka Nacua out for the season and several other players on offense dealing with injuries, the Rams are going to have to rely on their defense. The Rams are going to need to rely on Garrett to be their closer and the playmaker that they traded for. Coming out of the bye week, the Rams will play the Packers, Chiefs, and 49ers over the next three weeks. Those are the types of games that the Rams acquired Garrett to help them win.

The Rams need Garrett healthy down the stretch, and that doesn’t seem to be a certainty at this point. Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Garrett got some much-needed time to recover and that his performance against the Cardinals was simply an outlier.

However, with the Rams entering arguably the most important stretch of their season, Garrett’s ability to consistently play at an elite level could ultimately determine how far this team goes. While the Rams have won four consecutive games, their margin for error remains slim. They’ve already spent much of the season without Garrett and can’t afford for his knee to limit his effectiveness over the final two months. They can’t afford for their biggest difference-maker on defense to be a diminished version of himself.

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