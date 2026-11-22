The Los Angeles Rams are 6-4 and on a four-game win streak as they come out of their bye week. While the Rams might be playing their best football of the season, they simply can’t seem to escape the injury bug. After losing wide receiver Puka Nacua for the remainder of the season, some are declaring the Rams’ season dead.

“The Rams would be challenged by that schedule even with their full complement of players,” wrote Bill Plaske of the LA Times. “Without their best, they are bust. The Rams are cooked, and, in a way, it’s nobody’s fault but their own.”

Not having Nacua will certainly make things more difficult. The Rams had to adjust their offense in Week 10 against the Cardinals, moving to more 20 personnel. It’s fair to wonder if that’s sustainable and if the Rams can keep that going against better teams as they enter the second half of the season.

Still, football changes in December and January. High-powered passing attacks are great in September and early October. However, good defense and running the ball have always prevailed later in the season.

A Rushing Attack Built for December Football

That’s the type of football that the Rams were built for. Over the last month, the Rams rank second in rushing success rate and fifth in EPA per rush. They have the running back duo that can carry the offense. The Rams adjusted their offense to use both Blake Corum and Kyren Williams on the field together.

“I think that's what this season entails and requires. I thought it was really cool for a lot of guys to be able to get involved in a variety of ways,” said head coach Sean McVay. “I do think that this season with some of the guys, especially at our skill positions that are missing, requires a flexibility and a fluidity and that seems like it's prevalent in a lot of years but more so even this one.”

Defense Becoming the Rams' Biggest Strength

For a team that has often relied on its offense under McVay, they may rely on the defense to carry them to the postseason. Despite the injuries on offense, the defense is finally getting healthy. Myles Garrett has played back-to-back games, Aaron Donald is starting to find his rhythm, and Kobie Turner is returning from injury.

The Rams are set to have all three players available for the first time this season on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. Trent McDuffie has managed injuries, but has played like one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when he’s been healthy.

During the Rams’ four-game win streak, the defense has been one of the best units in the NFL. They rank fourth in defensive EPA per play, second in defensive success rate, and fourth in defensive DVOA. The Rams have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL in EPA per play and No. 4 pass defense.

In 2020, the Rams had the No. 1 defense under Brandon Staley and it was that group that carried them into the playoffs. The Rams may need that type of performance from their defense again if they’re going to make the postseason.

With that said, it isn’t crazy to think they can do it. In three out of the last five games, the Rams’ defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown. Since allowing 37 points to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have allowed 13.4 points per game in their last five.

Why the Rams Aren't Finished Yet

While the Rams may seem ‘dead’ after losing Nacua for the season, they still have a team built for December and January football. They may seem like a team that could falter down the stretch and finish behind the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, but they play those two teams a combined three times.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, but if the Rams can play good defense and remain efficient on offense, they’ll give themselves a chance.. Through all the injuries, the Rams have scratched and clawed their way back into the hunt. The Rams have shown all season they aren’t going to go away quietly.

It's easy to look at the Rams' injuries and difficult remaining schedule and write them off. They’ll be without their best player on offense as they face the most difficult schedule in the NFL. The Rams have developed a physical identity on offense behind a good run game and have a defense capable of taking over. They may not be the Super Bowl favorite they were expected to be, but that doesn't mean their season has to be over.

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