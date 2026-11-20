The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for the rest of the season. After suffering a PCL and MCL injury in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Nacua underwent surgery on Thursday and is set to be out several months.

The NFL was unaware that Rams WR Puka Nacua had undergone knee surgery Tuesday when it suspended him for three games Wednesday, per source. pic.twitter.com/bwVg4X3A9q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

There was initially some hope that Nacua could return when the Rams played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 on December 20, as that was when he was first eligible to return from injured reserve. However, with Nacua opting for surgery, he will miss the remainder of the season.

Nacua missing the remainder of the year is a big loss for the Rams offense. The Rams were hoping to get healthy over the next few weeks as they make a late push for the postseason. While the Rams are set to get Davante Adams back over the next few weeks, they will still be thin at the wide receiver position.

The Rams relied heavily on Nacua this season when he was healthy. He’s the only Rams wide receiver with over 500 yards despite missing three games. Nacua has three games this season with over 15 targets and three games with over 10 receptions.

On Thursday, Nacua was suspended by the NFL for three weeks for an off-field incident during the offseason. According to Adam Schefter, the NFL was unaware that Nacua had undergone surgery when they handed out his suspension.

With Nacua out for the season, it will be interesting if the Rams continue to take the approach of waiting for players to get healthy or if they make a move at wide receiver. Signing a player like Brandon Aiyuk when he becomes available would make sense as he could fit into that role. However, the Rams have trusted their depth all year and with Adams coming back soon, they may see that as enough.

The Rams adjusted the offense last week to utilize the running backs in the passing game. Head coach Sean McVay implemented Pony Personnel to get both running backs on the field at the same time. Matthew Stafford went 12-for-16 for 202 yards and a touchdown with an EPA per dropback of 0.89.

Throughout the season, the Rams simply haven’t been able to escape the injury bug. After trading for Myles Garrett in the offseason, he missed the first eight games of the year. They signed cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency and he’s set to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Rams have shown an ability to overcome adversity throughout the season, but losing Nacua for the remainder of the year may be their biggest challenge yet. They’ve managed to remain in the playoff hunt at 6-4, but replacing his production won't be easy as they get set to take on one of the toughest schedules in the NFL over the next seven weeks.

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