Grading the Rams’ Blockbuster Trade for Myles Garrett

In what is undoubtedly the biggest move of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year and elite pass rusher Myles Garrett. With the Rams at the peak of their Super Bowl window and the Cleveland Browns in a rebuild, it’s a move that made sense for both sides.

Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year last season on a Browns team that went 5-12. He also broke the single-season sack record that had stood since Michael Strahan set it in 2002.

These types of trades are typically graded on the end result. At the end of the day, the Rams are trading for Garrett with the idea that he’ll help them win a Super Bowl. While it’s not inherently a failure if the Rams don’t accomplish that, it is certainly the goal. Still, we’ll do our best to grade the trade now.

What the Rams Gave Up for Myles Garrett

Jared Verse

2027 1st Round Pick

2028 2nd Round Pick

2029 3rd Round Pick

When the Green Bay Packers traded for Micah Parsons last season, they sent Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Before the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade, they were also set to send two first-round picks. While Jared Verse might be the equivalent of a first-round pick, the Rams are technically only sending one.

Additionally, the Rams may be sending two other Day 2 draft picks, though both come in different years. For a player of Garrett’s caliber, it should have taken the equivalent of three first-round picks. If the Rams are good over the next two years, they send Verse, a late-first, and a late second-round pick.

What Myles Garrett Gives the Rams

While Jared Verse is one of the best up-and-coming edge rushers in the NFL, he is still developing his pass rush arsenal. Garrett accelerates that development and helps the Rams get closer to their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

It’s not often that a Hall of Fame caliber player like Garrett becomes available. This would be very similar to if the Rams had opted to trade Aaron Donald following the 2016 season. Garrett gives the Rams a player who changes the math on the defensive line and someone offenses will have to game-plan around.

Final Grade: A+

Again, it’s hard to fully grade the trade immediately as the goal for the Rams will be to win a Super Bowl. At the same time, in comparison to other deals for defensive stars, the Rams got a great deal for Garrett. They didn’t massively overpay and were able to keep their 2028 first-round pick.

The goal for the Rams is to win a Super Bowl in 2026, and Garrett undoubtedly gets them closer to that. Les Snead gets a lot of criticism, but he consistently shows that he isn’t afraid to make this type of move. If Garrett was available, 30 other teams should have made a call. Many GMs likely would have backed away once the Browns demanded Verse. Snead understands where the Rams are at and wasn’t afraid to make the big move.

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