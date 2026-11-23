It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams mismanaged their pass-catchers going into the 2026 season. The Rams’ front office is very good, but they put a lot of faith in a player with off-field issues who hadn’t stayed healthy since his rookie year, a 33-year-old wide receiver coming off of a major hamstring injury, and a player with 11 career receptions.

There were a lot of reasons to be excited about the Rams’ pass catchers going into the season. Puka Nacua was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers and arguably should have won Offensive Player of the Year in 2025. Davante Adams led all wide receivers in touchdowns last season. With the Rams moving to more 13 personnel, there was also some upside with tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Rams' Lack of Depth Comes Back to Haunt Them

However, that doesn’t mean that the Rams shouldn’t have also had some contingency plans. It never made sense to ignore the wide receiver position until the sixth round of the draft. That’s not to say they should have taken a wide receiver over Ty Simpson. There were options later in the draft, as well as veteran options available in free agency

Additionally, the Rams had the ability to trade for a wide receiver. Instead, the Rams operated with the idea they would get players back healthy. Since then, Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson have both been placed on injured reserve and Davante Adams’ return timeline has been extended to Week 14 or 15 instead of Week 12 or 13.

Nacua’s decision to opt for season-ending knee surgery in combination with everything else surrounding the Rams’ pass catchers makes it one of the more interesting position groups in the 2027 offseason.

Not only will the Rams have to take a look in the mirror at how the position was handled, but they also need to establish a foundation for the future. There are several key decisions that the Rams will have to make.

Puka Nacua Headlines Major Offseason Decisions

To start, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen are all free agents. Right now, the speculation seems to be that the Rams could tag Nacua or even trade him. Given Nacua’s injuries and off-field stuff, an extension seems risky.

Additionally, Tyler Higbee and Davante Adams will be 34. Higbee contemplated retirement last offseason and Adams likely won’t play for another team.

That leaves the Rams with Ferguson, who has 18 career receptions, and Max Klare at tight end. At wide receiver, the Rams would have Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and CJ Daniels. That’s without mentioning that the Rams don’t have a first-round pick.eve Those names don’t provide a lot of reason for optimism.

Even if the Rams were to tag Nacua, it’s hard to imagine his contract situation not becoming a distraction, just as it has been this season. For the first time in four years, Nacua’s future with the team seems more uncertain than ever.

When healthy, Nacua is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He’s the type of franchise player teams should build around. However, the Rams are also in a position where moving on from Nacua would leave them without a starting-caliber wide receiver.

Lack of Long-Term Foundation Creates Major Concerns

The Rams simply don’t have a foundation among their pass catchers past this season. They put all of their chips in on 2026 and it appears like the bottom may fall out in a way that it didn’t after they went all-in in 2021.

That’s not to have a negative outlook on the Rams’ future. It’s simply some of the challenges that the Rams’ front office is facing. The front office could navigate those challenges as it has navigated other obstacles in the past. Still, it will be something they’ll have to figure out this offseason. The Rams will either need to give Matthew Stafford a group that’s good enough to push for a Super Bowl or provide Ty Simpson with a group that won’t set him up to fail.

The Rams have managed to overcome difficult roster situations before, but that doesn't make the decisions ahead any less important. This is a front office that’s going to have its work cut out for it this offseason

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