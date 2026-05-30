These Roster Battles During Rams OTAs Could Shape the 2026 Offseason

Some of the more interesting storylines to follow throughout the offseason are the roster battles at specific positions. While the Los Angeles Rams have a strong roster, they will have their share of position battles, especially when it comes to the depth. A strong OTA period will give players momentum heading into training camp. Here are the top roster battles to watch for the Rams during OTAs.

Who Emerges as the WR3?

The most anticipated position battle of the offseason is at the third wide receiver spot. While the Rams have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the third wide receiver spot is completely up for grabs. It’s very possible that it ends up being a rotation, but someone will still get a majority of the snaps.

Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith are the favorites, but both have their limitations. Whittington is better underneath and over the middle of the field, while Smith lacks size and is more of a deep threat. At the end of the day, CJ Daniels may bring the best of both worlds, but is still just a rookie. Konata Mumpfield will also be in the conversation after he got a lot of playing time as a rookie.

It’s very possible that the Rams trade for AJ Brown or sign Stefon Diggs, which would push the players above into rotational WR4 roles. However, as the Rams enter OTAs, all eyes will be on Whittington, Smith, and Daniels.

Can Ty Simpson Ourperform Stetson Bennett?

It may only be a competition in name, but there is no doubt that many will be watching how Ty Simpson compares to Stetson Bennett. While the Rams drafted Simpson 13th overall, he will compete with Bennett for the backup quarterback role. McVay made that clear following the draft. Simpson will likely end up as the backup quarterback behind Stafford at some point, but the Rams are going to make him earn it and ensure that he has a firm grasp of the offense.

What Does the Offensive Line Depth Look Like?

How the offensive line depth shakes out is one of the more intriguing competitions of OTAs and the offseason. The starting five is set, but the depth behind them is largely uncertain.Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, and Beaux Limmer may be the favorites, but the Rams also brought back David Quessenberry.

Limmer may have experience in the offense, but his spot is far from guaranteed. He played well as a rookie, but struggled when filling in at guard last year. Quessenberry is experienced, but Trost provides more upside. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Austin Blaske or Chad Lindberg make noise as undrafted free agents.

Is This Terrance Ferguson's Time or Will Tyler Higbee Keep His Spot?

When it comes to the tight end position, Colby Parkinson is clearly at the top of the depth chart. However, behind him is where things get murky. Many are expecting Terrance Ferguson to take that next step, but the Rams also brought back Tyler Higbee. It’s possible that Higbee takes a backseat to Ferguson, but he’s still the more experienced player. Behind Higbee, the Rams also have Max Klare and Davis Allen.If Klare performs well during OTAs, could he eventually surpass Higbee on the depth chart? The Rams may need to have some difficult conversations around Higbee this season as they did with Rob Havenstein in 2025.

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