As the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 to improve to 6-4, Sean McVay proved why he remains one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL. Prior to Sunday, the Rams had not run a single play out of 20 personnel this season. In fact, they had used 20 personnel on just six plays during the McVay era, with all six coming on kneeldowns. On Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams used 20 personnel on 17 snaps, and it became an important wrinkle in the offense.

It was a welcomed surprise when the Rams trotted out in "Pony Personnel" vs. the Cardinals.



First play is an RPO that ends in a swing pass to Williams on the edge. pic.twitter.com/hRZPTB87zR — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 17, 2026

How Sean McVay's Previous Offensive Adjustment Set the Stage

In order to get into the Rams’ adjustment to 20 personnel on Sunday, we have to go back to Week 7 of last season. When the Rams were without Puka Nacua last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams implemented 13 personnel for the first time. Since 2021, the Rams had used 13 personnel on just six snaps on offense. On that Sunday in London, the Rams ran 13 personnel on nearly 39 percent of their offensive snaps.

The Rams won that game 35-7 and they have since made 13 personnel a big part of their identity. It may be unlikely that the Rams go to that extreme with 20 personnel, but it also shows just how versatile the offense can be and how it can adjust on the fly. The fact that the Rams have introduced a new personnel grouping not once, but twice in two years, and executed it at a high level, is something that gets taken for granted.

A lot of what teams run during the season is installed in training camp. The Rams have now done this twice during the season while preparing for a game. It hasn’t even been during a bye week with more time to practice.

A New Way to Get the Rams' Best Playmakers on the Field

Out of 20 personnel, the Rams threw the ball on all 16 plays. Matthew Stafford went 12-for-16 for 202 yards and a touchdown with an EPA per dropback of 0.89. The Rams had a 56 percent success rate out of 20 personnel. The passing game has lacked some explosiveness, but on Sunday, all four Rams wide receivers recorded a reception of at least 20 yards.

The Rams' passing game has lacked some explosiveness this year.



With Pony Personnel, the Rams got 20+ yard catches from all 4 of their WRs. pic.twitter.com/0hlFHPNXEe — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 17, 2026

It made sense that the Rams tried to get both Blake Corum and Kyren Williams on the field at the same time. Corum is good in the screen game and has improved in pass protection. Williams has developed a good route tree and has had moments as a receiver. Without Puka Nacua, those are arguably two of the best skill players on offense.

Kliff Kingsbury's Fingerprints Were All Over the Rams Offense

Many have wondered what Kliff Kingsbury’s role has been on the coaching staff since he joined as the Assistant Head Coach. However, Sunday’s game against the Cardinals had Kingsbury’s fingerprints all over it. Pony personnel is something that Kingsbury used as the offensive coordinator in Washington and more frequently as the head coach in Arizona.

Giddyup, cowboy. The Rams are a pony personnel team now.



(This is probably not gonna be a thing like the 13 personnel revolution thing, but it's still cool) pic.twitter.com/EWyfqwx2Ao — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 16, 2026

Going into the game, many would have expected the Rams to utilize 21 or 22 personnel to limit the usage of the inexperienced wide receivers and lean into their tight ends. Instead, the Rams went to 20 personnel and had three wide receivers on the field.

Using no tight ends was a staple of Kingsbury's offense, given his Air Raid background. In 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury leaned into 10 personnel. During the 2024 season, the Commanders used 21 personnel with Kingsbury at the 11th-highest rate in the NFL.

In fact, Xavier Smith’s touchdown was a play that Kingsbury had called for the Commanders back in 2024 to wide receiver Dyami Brown. The Commanders did it in 21 personnel, but it’s a similar wide receiver screen near the red zone.

The Kliff Kingsbury Commanders in 2024 running a screen to Dyami Brown near the red zone out of 21 personnel.



...play looks kinda similar to the Xavier Smith TD from Sunday. Rams in 20 personnel. pic.twitter.com/1t3xkHKbOF — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 17, 2026

It’s unlikely that the Pony Personnel becomes a main part of the Rams’ offensive identity like 13 personnel did. However, it’s still a fun twist and something that the Rams can build on going forward if they’d like.

Again, the Rams ran 17 plays in 20 and 21 personnel and all 17 were dropbacks. If the Rams can start to become less predictable and marry in the run game, they should be able to continue adding wrinkles, similar to what they did with 13 personnel.

It is exciting to think about what the future of Pony Personnel in the Rams offense could look like.



If McVay and Kingsbury can marry in the run game, this could be how the Rams use 3 WRs going forward. pic.twitter.com/jZZjp2tniy — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 17, 2026

This may not become a staple in the Rams’ offense, but it’s something they can continue to build on. With Williams and Corum as good as they’ve been, it makes sense to use both on the field together. There is precedent in a Shanahan offense with the Atlanta Falcons doing this with Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman.

McVay has now shown twice in two seasons that he can make significant changes to his offense in a matter of days and have immediate success. As the Rams get healthier and continue building toward the postseason, having another personnel grouping that defenses need to prepare for only makes them more dangerous.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.