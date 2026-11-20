The Los Angeles Rams have continuously ignored the wide receiver position since the offseason. They didn’t sign a veteran wide receiver in free agency and waited until the sixth round in the NFL Draft to add depth.

Despite having opportunities throughout training camp to sign a veteran, the Rams stuck with the status quo. They also passed on acquiring a wide receiver at the trade deadline with the idea that they would get players back healthy.

However, while the Rams will get Davante Adams back within the next few weeks, that mindset always seemed risky. The Rams have been one of the most-injured teams in the NFL this season. If there’s one thing they haven’t been able to do, it’s stay healthy. It seems like when the Rams have gotten one player back healthy, they have lost two more.

Now, the Rams are set to be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for the rest of the season. One of the players they were banking on getting healthy in a few weeks isn’t returning. At this point, it seems naive to believe that they’ll stay healthy, let alone when those players are Terrance Ferguson and Davante Adams.

Ferguson couldn’t make it through one full practice after the Rams opened his practice window before injuring his hamstring. Adams underwent surgery on his hamstring, but it's the same one that has bothered him for the last two years

It’s always easy to look at roster decisions with the benefit of hindsight. With that said, depth at the wide receiver position is something that the Rams have needed since the early spring.

Rams' Failure to Address Wide Receiver Depth Was Always a Risk

Ignoring the position and banking on injury-prone players to stay healthy always felt like roster mismanagement. Now, the Rams are set to enter the hardest part of their schedule and will be relying on players like Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels.

While the Rams managed without Nacua last week, it was also against the Cardinals. Sean McVay was able to scheme around it by introducing Pony Personnel. It could be more difficult against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, who both have top-10 pass defenses by EPA. The Rams were also able to catch the Cardinals by surprise. That won't be the case now that their Pony Personnel is on film.

At this point in the season, the Rams will have to wait for a veteran to potentially get released or rely on the depth that they’ve had confidence in up to this point, for better or worse. Ideally, the Rams are able to make a push for Brandon Aiyuk, but he seems set on wanting to play with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Rams Are Paying the Price for Their Roster Gamble

Despite being one of the most injured teams in the NFL, the Rams took the mindset of just waiting for guys to get healthy and are now paying the price. Replacing Nacua was never going to be easy. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Rams haven't had a contingency plan for Nacua, who hasn't played a full season since his rookie year, or Adams, who dealt with a hamstring issue and missed time last season

The Rams couldn't have predicted that Nacua would suffer a season-ending injury. However, they should have been better prepared for this possibility given his and Adams’ injury history. Instead, they continued to gamble on getting healthy rather than addressing an obvious need. With the most difficult part of their schedule approaching, that risk could end up being one of the biggest reasons the Rams fall short of the playoffs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.