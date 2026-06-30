7 Rams Fighting for Their Next Contract With Everything to Prove

The Los Angeles Rams enter a season in which several players will be playing on the final years of their contracts. Several of those players will have more to prove than others. If they prove themselves, it may be enough to convince the Rams to give them an extension. Let’s take a look at seven players with the most to prove in the last year of their contract.

WR Puka Nacua

As Puka Nacua made a case for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year award, it almost felt like a guarantee that he would be someone the Rams would want to prioritize for an extension. However, following Nacua’s offseason drama, that no longer seems to be the case.

That’s not to say that the Rams won’t re-sign Nacua, but they may wait until the middle of the season or even after itv to get something done. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams place the franchise tag on Nacua before making a long-term investment. Over the next six months, Nacua needs to prove he is mature enough to handle a large contract.



Current Market Value: 4 years, $160.79 million

LG Steve Avila and RG Kevin Dotson

The Rams will have a decision to make this offseason when it comes to Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson. Given the other contracts that need to get done, it seems unlikely that the Rams will be able to bring back both players.

Avila would make a lot of sense as he is the younger of the two players. However, he needs to show consistency and that he can be someone the team can build around on the offensive line. Dotson is the leader of the offensive line and is possibly favored right now to get an extension. With Dotson out because of an ankle injury last season, it became evident how important he was to the offense.



Avila’s Market Value: 4 years, $54.23 million

Dotson’s Market Value: 3 years, $58.3 million

RT Warren McClendon

Back in 2022, the Rams had spent four years developing Joe Noteboom to take over for Andrew Whitworth. Despite limited starting experience, the Rams gave Noteboom an extension and paid him like a starting left tackle.

With McClendon, the Rams will have the benefit of seeing him over the course of a full season. While the Rams didn’t add competition, they have given McClendon the opportunity to prove himself before earning starter-caliber money.



Current Market Value: N/A

DT Kobie Turner

Turner is someone who the Rams will very likely prioritize when it comes to giving him a contract extension. He’s been one of the most important players on the defensive line and is someone they can build around.

Still, Turner will need to prove that he’s worth a big contract. He’s set to get paid as one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL and needs to show another level in 2026.



Current Market Value: 4 years, $129.29 million

EDGE Byron Young

When the Rams extended Myles Garrett, they essentially said that Byron Young won’t be back in 2027. That’s not necessarily the wrong decision, but it’s the fact of the situation. It would be nearly impossible for the Rams to pay two top-level edge rushers.

Young has proven that he can be productive, but is he more than just an EDGE2 on a defense? Given that Young is older, this could be his one opportunity to cash in big on the free agent market. Another productive season and a team will pay him a lot of money next offseason. Unfortunately, that team may not be the Rams.



Current Market Value: 4 years, $120.2 million

CB Emmanuel Forbes

When the Rams claimed Emmanuel Forbes off waivers in 2024, it was a low-risk, high-reward type move. This past offseason, they declined his fifth-year option, which adds some uncertainty to his future with the team.

Just because the Rams declined his option doesn’t mean they couldn’t bring him back. However, Forbes has been inconsistent and hasn’t developed in his new environment as the Rams would have hoped. The potential is there, but he’s far too inconsistent to be relied on as a CB2. If Forbes proves that he can be reliable depth, he may be worth bringing back.



Current Market Value: 2 years, $9.48 million

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