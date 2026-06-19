Explaining the Rams Cap Situation Heading after OTAs and Minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up Phase 3 of their offseason program and will break until they meet again for training camp in July. With the Rams in a Super Bowl window, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a few final adjustments to the roster before training camp by adding a veteran. It's possible that the Rams look to talk Aaron Donald out of retirement or sign a trusted wide receiver like Stefon Diggs. They could also explore adding some insurance on the offensive line and sign Taylor Decker or Joe Noteboom.

Following the 2022 season, the Rams worked to reset their cap. They moved on from key, expensive players such as Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Bobby Wagner. The goal was to clean up their future cap so they could have the flexibility to push their chips in once again in 2025 and 2026.

Over the last two years, the Rams have been able to spend more. They signed Jaylen Watson as a free agent this offseason and traded for Trent McDuffie before signing him to a large extension. It has also given them flexibility to restructure contracts if needed. While the Rams typically don't restructure contracts, it is an option.

As it stands, the Rams have $62.7 million in restructure potential which is the seventh-most in the NFL.

How much cap space each team can still create for 2026 through simple restructures?



1. TB $112.8M

2. DET $84.8M

3. CIN $83.9M

...

29. SF $11.9M

30. PHI $11.1M

31. HOU $7.5M

32. MIA $6.5M



Data: OTC (06/10/2026) pic.twitter.com/bQ50bhjROz — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) June 11, 2026

The Rams likely won't restructure unless they have to. They currently have $18.9 million in cap space, which does give them the ability to sign a low-value player such as Diggs or Noteboom if they need to. However, where the Rams may need to create space is if they were to sign Donald or Decker.

With a simple restructure, the Rams can create $11.3 million by restructuring Davante Adams' contract. Adams' contract is the one that makes the most sense. After recently signing extensions with Stafford, Williams, and Lake the Rams likely wouldn't touch those contracts. Alaric Jackson's situation also makes his contract risky to restructure.

Player Restructure Potential (Via Over The Cap) Matthew Stafford $11.76 million Davante Adams $11.35 million Alaric Jackson $8.86 million Kyren Williams $6.52 million Quentin Lake $6.52 million

While it may seem simple to restructure a player’s contract, it can create issues. With 51 contracts counting against the cap and certain extensions structured to work in tandem, changing one deal can alter the broader cap picture. The salary cap is like a spider web. Each piece of the web is connected to another.

When a team restructures a contract, they essentially convert a player's base salary into an upfront signing bonus. That may help in the short term, but changes the flexibility in future years.

For example, if the Rams were to restructure Adams’ contract, his cap number next year changes from $4 million to $15.35 million. If the Rams do the same to Alaric Jackson’s, it creates $8.86 million in immediate cap space, but his cap number increases from $24.43 million to $34 million in 2027.

They simply lose future flexibility. That may be worth it now as the Rams are in a Super Bowl window. With that said, it is something that should be done sparingly and a decision that needs to be calculated. Saving $11 million now may be the difference in being able to bring back Steve Avila or Kevin Dotson next season.

Between now and training camp, the Rams will take another look at the roster to see if any additions need to be made. Given their current cap space and their flexibility with potential restructures, the Rams should be able to make whatever move they need to.

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