5 Rams Players Looking to Build on Strong Preseason Performances Against the Saints

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their second preseason game on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. Last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs featured standout performances from players like Dean Connors, Ty Simpson, and others. Here are five players who will be looking to build on their performances and will have the most to gain on Saturday.

1. RB Dean Connors

It wasn’t surprising to see rookie undrafted free agent Dean Connors steal the show at running back in the fourth quarter. Connors was one of the highest-rated undrafted free agents signed by the Rams, thanks in part to his ability as a dynamic pass catcher out of the backfield. Against the Chiefs, Connors caught two touchdown passes. WIth another strong performance, he’ll likely lock up a spot on the practice squad and could push for a spot on the roster.

2. QB Ty Simpson

Following Ty Simpson’s performance against the Chiefs, there has been a lot of discussion about the battle for QB2. While Stetson Bennett has taken all of the backup quarterback reps this offseason, the Rams may not be able to keep Simpson as the third-string quarterback much longer. The next test for Simpson will be how he builds on last week. If the performance is similar, it seems almost inevitable that he’ll eventually surpass Bennett.

3. WR CJ Daniels

Following a strong training camp, Daniels’ preseason debut didn’t stand out. The rookie had just two catches for 18 yards. That’s not to say that Daniels played poorly, but more was expected after such a strong summer. With the first preseason game out of the way, Saturday’s game against the Saints is another opportunity for Daniels to shine. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get more involved.

4. OL Austin Blaske

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Blaske to make the roster, but he was arguably the Rams’ best offensive lineman in the first preseason game. The Rams’ offensive line as a whole played well, but Blaske was especially impressive. With another strong performance, Blaske could earn a spot on the practice squad and be someone the Rams look to develop long-term.

5. S Nick Andersen

Even if it’s only the preseason, it’s never a bad thing when the head coach gives you a shoutout. That’s exactly what happened this week when Andersen was mentioned by Sean McVay in Monday’s press conference. Andersen certainly has some limitations in coverage, but he was all over the field against the Chiefs. The Rams have done well developing safeties in the past and Andersen could be next in line.

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