Ty Simpson Film Review: Did the Rams Find Their Future Franchise QB?

The Los Angeles Rams got their first look at rookie quarterback Ty Simpson on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. To say his performance was encouraging would be an understatement. Simpson finished 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

When it comes to Simpson’s debut, multiple things can be true. It’s fair not to overreact to a preseason game. At the end of the day, Simpson was throwing against players that likely won’t be on a roster in two weeks. However, we can still acknowledge that what we saw from Simpson was positive.

"Ty Simpson operated the Rams offense at a high clip..



The decision making was really good and that's what the Rams would have hoped for"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Xd4mbEOPbE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2026

Nobody is crowning Simpson as a future top-10 quarterback or the Rams’ next franchise quarterback. He still has a lot to prove. It’s true that the preseason doesn’t count, but it can’t only matter when the result doesn’t fit a certain narrative. Had Simpson struggled, some would have been lining up waiting to criticize him.

It’s true that the Rams kept things simple for Simpson, but he executed the offense as designed and had some encouraging moments. His performance doesn’t need to be anything more than that. If anything, it brings excitement for the next two games and how he builds on this now that he should have some confidence.

Rams Keep It Simple for Simpson

The Rams kept things simple at first with Simpson, getting him into rhythm with some play-action bootlegs. Several of Simpson’s first throws were out of play action and rolling to his right. This essentially cut the field in half and made it a half-field read for Simpson.

Simpson wasn’t asked to push the ball down the field often as 18 of his 25 pass attempts were under 10 yards. His average depth of target of 5.3 yards ranked 62nd out of 73 qualifying quarterbacks. Simpson’s 5.3 ADOT was tied for the lowest of the week among quarterbacks with at least 10 attempts, along with Kenny Pickett.

Again...nothing crazy from Simpson, but it's an accurate ball down the field on the move to TE Mark Redman. pic.twitter.com/C3KojPB8Ex — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

That’s not a bad thing or a knock on Simpson. The Rams approached his debut in the right way, keeping it simple and not making the game too big. Simpson was 7-for-8 out of play action for 83 yards and he had an average time to throw of 3.02 seconds. The Rams set their rookie quarterback up for success and that’s not a bad thing.

Simpson Shows Ability to Create Out of Structure

Coming into the game, head coach Sean McVay noted what he wanted to see from Simpson.

“If the pocket breaks down, sometimes it might be, 'Hey, the pocket's collapsing, where's my quick element throw?' Sometimes it might be, 'Hey, the pocket's collapsing but there's an escape lane and I can make some plays or second-reaction types of plays,” said McVay.

For the most part, Simpson was kept clean and the offense was pretty straightforward. However, on the opening drive, Simpson got a bad snap from the center that was bobbled. Instead of forcing something, Simpson calmly threw the ball away.

Later in the game, Simpson got pressure up the middle and was able to escape to his right. Simpson shook off the pressure, rolled right, kept his eyes down the field, and hit Dean Connors along the sideline. The play didn’t result in a first down, but it checked one of the boxes that McVay wanted to see.

One thing Rams HC Sean McVay said he wanted to see from the QBs is how they make "second-reaction type plays" when the pocket collapses.



Impressive from Simpson to escape the initial rush, not panic, keep his eyes down field, and deliver an accurate ball along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/LmNsZA7Lqt — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

Arm Talent Flashes on Simpson’s Best Throws

Simpson wasn’t asked to throw the ball downfield often, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t do it. On throws in the intermediate range, Simpson was 5-for-6 for 97 yards. When Simpson was asked to throw down the field, the arm talent was evident.

Prior to the draft, Simpson participated in Jon Gruden’s QB Class. During the episode, Gruden and Simpson discussed him throwing it in the “turkey hole”, also known as the space between the underneath cornerback and over-the-top safety in Cover 2.

It’s something that Simpson did a lot at Alabama, and it showcases the zip that he’s able to generate on his throws. In the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, Simpson recognized the coverage and was able to layer the ball over the nickel cornerback and underneath the safety. The rookie delivered an accurate ball to Max Klare’s outside shoulder for a completion.

Thought this was Ty Simpson's best throw of the day.



The Rams rookie layers the ball over the top of the NCB and S. Places it right on the outside shoulder of Redman. pic.twitter.com/QqmctuhmIx — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

It was arguably Simpson’s best throw of the day where you got to see his first-round arm talent. Again, he wasn’t asked to do a lot, but when he was, he executed. Those are the moments that can leave you excited about Simpson and there were a few of them throughout the game.

During the fourth quarter, Simpson was 8-for-10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams loosened the reins a little bit, and he settled in. On a straight dropback from shotgun, Simpson threw a pass over the middle in tight coverage and put it only where CJ Daniels could get it.

As the game progressed, you really saw Ty Simpson start to get comfortable. With be interested if Rams let him off the reigns a little bit next week.



Tight coverage on CJ Daniels and Simpson throws an accurate ball. pic.twitter.com/ZPOUISGzac — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

Simpson Shows Advanced Eye Manipulation

As the game progressed, Simpson really started to feel it and come into his own. That was most evident on his second touchdown pass to Dean Connors. Down in the red zone, the windows become tighter, and quarterbacks sometimes need to create their own.

Simpson does this magnificently with his eyes. After taking the snap,Simpson starts by looking to his right and flips his hips to get the middle linebacker moving left. This play is designed to go to Connors and Simpson knows that. By getting the middle linebacker to move, Simpson opens up the inside for Connors, creating a passing lane.

It's subtle, but this is good eye manipulation from Ty Simpson.



Gets the LB moving to the right with his eyes, which opens up the space for Connors.



Simpson finds the Rams UDFA RB in the end zone an easy touchdown. pic.twitter.com/uBUkDLqZkN — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

It may have been subtle, but it was another encouraging moment. Had Simpson started to his left, the linebacker would have been able to close off that window. Instead, it becomes a pretty easy throw for Simpson to put the game away.

Areas for Simpson to Clean Up

That’s not to say that Simpson was perfect. There are some things that will come easier with more experience. At the end of the first half, Simpson may have been a tick late to Max Klare along the sideline. Simpson still threw an accurate ball to Klare along the sideline, but that should speed up as he plays more.

A pure dropback from Simpson.



Maybe a tick late from the Rams rookie, but it's a well-placed ball to Max Klare along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/viCTTKp4cT — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

There was also a throw during the game where Simpson didn’t necessarily do anything wrong by taking what was available. However, it was third down and the receiver he threw to was short of the sticks. Had he come back to his left, he would have seen Xavier Smith coming over the middle on the inside dig. It wasn’t a negative by any means, but those are things that Simpson will see on tape.

What to Make of Simpson’s Preseason Debut

The Rams certainly kept things basic with Simpson in his first game, but he got more comfortable and gained confidence with every throw. During the fourth quarter, the Rams let him off-leash a bit more and he started pushing the ball downfield with accuracy. Simpson played within the system and the rules of the offense, which is exactly what the Rams wanted to see. It should be interesting to see how he builds on that performance.

There’s no need to make Simpson’s performance anything it's not or downplay it at all. What Simpson showed against the Chiefs was encouraging and that’s a positive. The Rams can be pleased with his performance and that’s what matters.