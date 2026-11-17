As the Los Angeles Rams enter their bye week at 6-4, they are right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. While the Rams are on the outside looking in, they are in a three-way tie with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers for the seventh seed in the NFC. That's who the Rams will be competing with in the playoff hunt.

There is still a lot of football to be played and a lot will change over the next seven games. However, the NFC remains extremely competitive. With the Minnesota Vikings trading for Kirk Cousins, a falloff doesn’t appear to be on the horizon. It’s possible that all four teams in the NFC North make the playoffs. Both teams from the NFC Championship Game last year could be left out.

According to ESPN’s model, the Rams have a 46 percent chance to make the playoffs. The Athletic’s model has the Rams at a 47 percent chance. That’s nearly a coin flip, and with matchups against the Packers and Seattle Seahawks over the next seven weeks, the Rams have an opportunity to control their own destiny.

NFC Playoff Picture | NFL.com

Week LAR (6-4) SEA (6-4) GB (6-4) CHI (7-2) DET (7-2) MIN (7-2) 11 Bye BYE BYE vs. NO vs. TB vs. SF 12 vs. GB @ SF @ LAR @ DET vs. CHI vs. ATL 13 vs. KC vs. DAL @ NO vs. JAX @ ATL vs. CAR 14 @ SF vs. NYG vs BUF @ MIA vs. TEN @ NE 15 vs. DAL @ PHI vs. MIA @ BUF @ MIN vs. DET 16 @ SEA vs. LAR @ CHI vs. GB vs. NYG vs. WAS 17 @ TB @ CAR vs. HOU vs. DET @ CHI @ NYJ 18 vs. SEA @ LAR vs. DET @ MIN @ GB vs. CHI Playoff % 46% 49% 33% 86% 89% 97%

Why 10 Wins May Not Be Enough for the Rams

It's not going to be easy for the Rams to make the playoffs. There's a chance that both the Seahawks and Packers go 10-7. With that said, because of the Rams' division record, the Rams likely wouldn't hold the tiebreaker. If the Rams want to safely make the playoffs, they almost need to go 11-6, which would mean a 5-2 record over the next seven games.

The Seahawks still have games against the 49ers, Panthers, and Rams on the road. They may not lose all three of those games, but those are potential losses. Home games against the Cowboys, Giants, and Rams could be challenging as well, but are winnable.

For the Rams to make the playoffs, the Packers losing as many games as possible is the best path. Jordan Love is playing at an MVP level, but they remain inconsistent on defense and have injuries on the offensive line. The Packers come out of their bye week to play the Rams on the road before facing the Bills and traveling to Chicago. They finish the season at home against the Texans and Lions. However, the Texans and Lions games are winnable and they also play the Saints and Dolphins.

Breaking Down the Rams' Difficult Road to 11 Wins

However, the Rams' schedule isn't easy by any means. Going 5-2 won't be a walk in the park. It essentially means that the Rams can split their next two games, preferably beating the Packers, split their two games against the Seahawks, and win the rest of their games. The game against the Packers out of the bye week is almost a must-win and then the Rams likely have to win two out of three games between the 49ers and Seahawks. It's very possible that the Week 18 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is for a playoff spot. They can't afford a bad game against the Cowboys or Buccaneers.

When all is said and done, it's possible we could be looking at a playoff picture like the one below. If the Rams sneak in as the seventh seed, it's going to make for a difficult path through the playoffs. The Rams may need to travel to Chicago or San Francisco in the first round, but that's the path they've built. It will take three straight road games to win, but with the current Rams' defense, it may be possible.

Projected NFL Playoff Picture | Pro Football Network

Despite Their Record, the Rams Remain One of the NFC's Better Teams

If there is any positive takeaway, it's that while the Rams haven't found any consistency, neither have the Seahawks or Packers. The Seahawks have a quality win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Packers' best wins have come against a Chicago Bears team that started Case Keenum and a very flawed New England Patriots team. It isn't much different from the Rams, who have close losses against two of the good teams they faced, while their best win came against a very flawed Philadelphia Eagles team.

As it stands, the Rams currently rank sixth in team DVOA via FTN Fantasy and the Seahawks are fifth. The Packers rank 14th. There is a clear and significant gap between the Rams and Seahawks on one side and the Packers on the other. The advanced metrics also place the Rams on the outside looking in or right with some of the best teams in the NFL.

NFL Team Tiers | Sumer Sports

The Rams have done a good job getting themselves back into the playoff conversation after starting 2-4. Entering the bye week, the Rams have given themselves a chance. The advanced metrics suggest this is a team capable of making noise in January. Whether or not they get that opportunity will come down to how they perform over the final seven games.