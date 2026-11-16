Monday Morning Rambling: The Rams Have Become a Team That Refuses to Break

Five weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams were arguably at rock bottom when they lost at home to the Arizona Cardinals. They were 2-4, there were calls for head coach Sean McVay to give up play-calling, and given the injuries, there were predictions of how this was just going to be another 2022.

If this 2026 team had existed in 2022, it’s possible the coaching staff and players would have spiraled and things would have begun to snowball. However, that wasn't this Rams team, and it never was. After avenging their loss to the Cardinals, the Rams have now won four straight games and sit at 6-4 heading into their bye week.

This is a Rams team that, over the last four years, has become resilient. In 2023, they came back from 3-6 to make the playoffs. They recovered from 1-4 in 2024 to make the postseason as well. Heartbreak after heartbreak in 2025 and early on this season, the Rams continued to bounce back.

Resilience. That’s exactly what this Rams team is.

All season, they’ve managed heartbreak losses to the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. They haven’t allowed injuries to define them. It wasn’t until last week that the Rams finally got Myles Garrett back in the lineup. They’ve missed key players such as Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Jaylen Watson, Terrance Ferguson, and others.

Against the Cardinals, the Rams were without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Instead of waving the white flag, Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 yards receiving. Xavier Smith, who was cut after Week 3, scored his first career touchdown at the end of the first half that completely changed the game.

Last season, when the Rams were without Nacua, McVay installed 13 personnel that week of practice before they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7. On Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams ran 17 plays out of 20 personnel. They had only ever operated out of 20 personnel six times under McVay, and all six plays were in victory formation.

The Rams have gone through their share of hardships this season, but McVay has found a way to get them to the other side. There have been claims that McVay has lost his touch or should give up play-calling.

Sunday was another example of McVay’s mastery. To be able to install a new personnel grouping during the season isn’t easy. McVay has done it two years in a row when his team has been forced into that corner.

Without Nacua and Adams, there was a serious argument that Blake Corum and Kyren Williams were two of the best players on offense. When the Rams operated with three wide receivers against the Cardinals, instead of also using a tight end and lining up in their typical 11 personnel, they used another running back.

Beating the Jaguars in Week 7 was arguably the Rams’ most complete win up to that point. However, despite being without Nacua and Adams, an argument can be made that Sunday's performance against the Cardinals was even better.

Offensively, the Rams rushed for 200 yards and scored more than 30 points. The defense had two turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown. It may have been a slow start, but the Rams effectively dominated from start to finish.

A win against the Cardinals is just that. Getting that first division win is nice, but beating the Cardinals 34-6 is what should happen. It’s important for the Rams not to put too much stock in that win, but after everything they’ve gone though, that is a win they can still feel good about going into their bye week. They've climbed out of rock bottom and are ready

3 Things I Can’t Stop Thinking About

1. The Rams Actually Used Two Running Backs

The Rams using two-running-back sets on offense and pony personnel is something that I’ve been wanting them to do for years. They finally did it and had success. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if they use it more or if it was a one-week adjustment and the Rams go back to what they’ve done as they get healthy. Either way, it was cool to see the adjustment pay off.

2. Blake Corum Is Making His Case for RB1

This isn’t to say Kyren Williams doesn’t have value in the offense. The Rams have found a two-back system that works and should stick with that. However, Corum rushed for 100 yards, showing off his impressive jump cut and explosiveness through the hole. During the Rams’ four-game win streak, Corum ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing and leads the league in EPA per rush.

3. X-Man’s Cool Moment

Following Week 3, the Rams cut Xavier Smith and that wasn’t necessarily the wrong decision at the time. However, the Rams brought Smith back this week with some of the injuries at wide receiver, and he scored his first career touchdown on a play that ended up changing the game. You could see how much it meant to Smith, and those moments are what sports are about. He shouldn’t see time as the team’s punt returner, but as a receiver, he’s shown some value.

Game Ball: Sean McVay

It might be a cop-out to give Sean McVay the game ball as they don’t normally go to coaches. However, McVay deserves a lot of credit for that win and the changes made to the offense.For as much criticism as he gets when the Rams lose, he deserves credit when they win, especially after a coaching display like Sunday's.

Stat of the Day: 44

That’s how many designed runs the Rams had on Sunday against the Cardinals. It’s worth noting that 15 of those runs came on the final drive. With that said, if the Rams are going to be successful without Adams and Nacua, they are going to have to run the ball and play good defense. Against the Cardinals, the Rams ran the ball 44 times and didn’t allow a single offensive touchdown for the fourth time this season.

Looking Ahead

We’ll get into playoff scenarios and things like that during the Rams’ bye week. However, as it stands, the Rams sit at 6-4. After the bye, things get much more difficult as the Rams have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. In 10 days, they’ll play the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve at SoFi Stadium. If they want to make the playoffs, that one feels like a must-win.

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