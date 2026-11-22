The Los Angeles Rams are coming out of their bye week with plenty of storylines as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. While the Rams are riding a four-game winning streak, much of the conversation this week has centered around Puka Nacua and his season-ending injury. Let’s get into that and more in this week’s Sunday Morning Notebook.

Puka Nacua's Suspension and Surgery Spark Controversy

There’s no doubt that wide receiver Puka Nacua has been the topic of conversation this week. The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve before he was suspended by the NFL, and then it was later announced that he had undergone season-ending surgery.

Nacua’s suspension came with a lot of controversy, especially with him also being on injured reserve. Even before Nacua underwent surgery and was ruled out for the season, his suspension wasn't expected to cost him any additional games beyond those he would already miss on injured reserve.

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the suspension was reached via settlement between the NFL, NFLPA, and Nacu’a representation.

“Nacua accepted the league’s three-game punishment — which could be more accurately described as a three-game check forfeiture — and the league walked away with what it considers a precedent-setting victory, even if it’s not viewed that way on the outside,” said Jones.

Nacua’s surgery has also come with its share of controversy with some not believing that the team was fully on board with it. Even after the surgery was announced, it was thought that Nacua could possibly return for the playoffs with Sean McVay saying that he would be out a few months.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that three doctors recommended that Nacua undergo the procedure. Schefter also noted that the timeline is expected to be 4-5 months, which would put Nacua out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

Kobie Turner, Justin Dedich Expected to Return Against Packers

While the Rams will be without Nacua for the remainder of the season, they are expected to get some reinforcements back from injured reserve starting Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams have officially designated Kobie Turner for return and Justin Dedich will also be back.

“Unless there's something unforeseen that occurs, we'll have both those guys. They'll be up and ready to roll,” said McVay on Saturday.

Both players will provide a boost for the Rams. The Rams have missed Turner’s presence on the interior. If the Rams get Turner back on Wednesday, it will be the first time they’ll have him, Aaron Donald, and Myles Garrett on the field at the same time.

Additionally, Dedich will at least provide depth on the offensive line. It will be interesting to see if he starts at left guard in place of Steve Avila or if the Rams go with Bill Murray. Dedich could also potentially play at center in place of Coleman Shelton, but guard is more likely. Again, the Rams will at least get some much-needed depth on the interior of the offensive line with Dedich’s return.

Rams' Controversial Australia Travel Plans Could Have Lasting Impact

Earlier this season, the Rams took a lot of criticism for how they handled their travel plans to Australia. While the San Francisco 49ers arrived nearly a week before the game, the Rams arrived just over 24 hours before the game. During the week, the 49ers integrated with Australia’s culture and got involved in the community. That experience was part of what the Rams missed.

Over the past several years, the NFL has put a lot of time, effort, and money into the international games. The Rams not showing up until right before the game was almost a slap in the face to the league. They took a similar approach last year when they stayed for a week in Baltimore before traveling to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

IThe league has discussed potentially requiring teams to spend a minimum number of nights in the host city before international games. That likely won’t go over well with some coaching staffs, but part of the NFL’s international initiative is for the teams to build a connection in the host city. The Rams have spent time previously in Australia, but showing up a day before the game doesn’t make the cost of travel worth it.

This is going to be something to monitor over the next few years and could potentially be a point of discussion in the next CBA.

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