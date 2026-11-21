When the Los Angeles Rams placed Puka Nacua on injured reserve following his MCL and PCL injury in his knee after Week 9, the thought was always they would get him back for the stretch run in December. However, on Friday head coach Sean McVay announced to the media that Nacua would be getting surgery on his knee and be out for a couple months. That would seem to imply that Nacua is out for the remainder of the season.

“Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday so that'll be a couple months for him,” said McVay. “He and his agent wanted to be able to get the full scope so that you can really have the appropriate amount of information and then be able to make the right decision.”

Were the Rams and Puka Nacua on the Same Page About Surgery?

It’s interesting how McVay phrased what he said and the decision for Nacua to have surgery. McVay started by saying that Nacua decided to have surgery, and didn’t seem to include the team in that discussion. He then went on to say that Nacua and his agent wanted to be able to get the full scope, once again leaving the team out of his wording.

That seems to imply that the Rams and Nacua’s camp weren’t necessarily on the same page with the decision for him to get the surgery. Again, the original idea seemed to be from the team to get Nacua back for their Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Nacua will be done for at least the entire regular season, if not also the majority of the playoffs.

He sought several medical opinions for the MCL tear, which he initially gave a week or so to see how it would heal on its own, hoping he could rehab and return," reported Tom Pelissero. "But the final medical guidance was unanimous: Surgery was necessary. It has been just a few days since, but it appears there’s virtually no chance that Nacua will be on the field again this season."

Taking the surgery route certainly makes sense from Nacua’s side. This is a big offseason for Nacua as he is currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract and set to be a free agent. As one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Nacua will likely get one of the more lucrative contracts for a wide receiver.

Puka Nacua's Contract Situation Looms Over Surgery Decision

Nacua’s current market value according to Spotrac has him at $47.6 million per year. That’s life-changing money for any player and a once-in-a-lifetime contract opportunity for Nacua.It makes sense for Nacua to prioritize his health and protect that potential payday, whether it comes from the Rams or another team.

Still, it’s not a great look if Nacua and the Rams weren’t on the same page with his surgery, especially with the team in the middle of the playoff hunt. Back in early August, Nacua hired a new agent. He then missed back-to-back games in Weeks 2 and 3 after aggravating a groin/hip injury from training camp in practice.

What Does This Mean for Puka Nacua's Future With the Rams?

At this point, there has been no certainty from the Rams’ side that they plan to extend Nacua. There may be some expectation that they do, but the Rams also haven’t been in a rush to get something done. The franchise tag could be an option. After Nacua’s off-field issues last offseason, the team wanted to see him take steps in the right direction.

“I don't know that I can really say this timeline or stuff like that because I don't think you want to dangle a carrot that way,” said McVay back in training camp. “I think he's inspired to do right because his heart is right. I think the contract and things like that will take care of itself because he's an incredible player.”

During training camp, Nacua said all the right things and has seemingly taken steps in the right direction since. Still, dealing with injuries, especially a knee injury, it’s only natural that the contract would be looming over him and his agent’s decision to some extent.

Where Do the Rams and Puka Nacua Go From Here?

The question becomes how the seemingly split decision for Nacua to undergo season-ending surgery affects his relationship with the Rams. The Rams have been hesitant to commit to Nacua long-term despite his production on the field. Meanwhile, Nacua has every reason to protect himself financially with a potentially life-changing contract on the horizon.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean that the Rams won’t extend Nacua in the offseason or make him a priority. At the same time, the Rams made decisions at the trade deadline with the idea that Nacua would be back. Two weeks later, he’s now opted to effectively end his season.

As the Rams enter the stretch run and fight for the playoffs, they’ll have to do so without one of their best players. It would be unfair to suggest that Nacua chose surgery solely because of his contract situation. However, it would also be naive to think that his future wasn't at least part of the discussion. With the season effectively over for Nacua, the focus shifts to what his future looks like with the Rams.

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