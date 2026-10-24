3 Critical Matchups the Rams Must Win vs. Raiders to Avoid Falling to 2-5

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. This will be a must-win game for the Rams as they look to avoid a 2-5 start. While the Raiders may have been seen as a guaranteed win in recent years, that’s not the case this season. The Raiders have played well and nothing is guaranteed with this Rams team. Let’s dive into the three biggest matchups to watch.

RT Warren McClendon Jr. vs. EDGE Maxx Crosby

For the most part, Warren McClendon stepped in well for an injured Rob Havenstein. So much so that when Havenstein was healthy at the end of the year, the Rams simply stayed with McClendon and then didn’t draft a replacement when they could have in the first round. However, there were signs that McClendon may not be what the Rams needed when he allowed 11 pressures over three playoff games, including five against the Carolina Panthers and four against the Seattle Seahawks.

McClendon has allowed a 6.3 percent pressure rate, which is the highest among Rams offensive linemen this season. The right side with McClendon and Dotson has been a liability in pass protection at times. Maxx Crosby has a 19.4 percent pressure rate this season and does line up over the right tackle. The Rams are going to need McClendon to hold his own in pass protection and give Stafford time to attack a vulnerable secondary.

The Rams are going to need to replicate what the Bills did against Crosby last week. Outside of Crosby, the Raiders don’t have an interior threat capable of drawing attention. The Bills consistently chipped Crosby or had a guard ready to help in case of an inside move. Last week, the Raiders had an average time to pressure of 3.21 seconds, which was their slowest of the season.

Rams Wide Receivers vs. Raiders Cornerbacks

It’s unclear what the Rams are going to be working with at wide receiver against the Raiders. Davante Adams is already out, but after Puka Nacua injured his calf, his status is uncertain as well. That would leave the Rams with Konata Mumpfield as their top wide receiver option along with Tutu Atwell.

The Rams' lack of wide receiver depth is especially unfortunate this week because the Raiders' cornerbacks can be exploited. The Raiders rank 26th in EPA per pass allowed. Hezekiah Masses and Eric Stokes have been susceptible to giving up big plays. The Raiders have given up a 7.2 percent explosive pass rate this season, which ranks 30th.

If the Rams are going to win this game, they are going to have to win their matchups on the perimeter at wide receiver. They will likely lean on 13 personnel, but at some point, a wide receiver will need to win an individual matchup. The Rams won’t be able to just lean on Tyler Higbee at tight end.

S Quentin Lake vs. TE Brock Bowers

Even if the Rams are without Trent McDuffie for a second straight week, it’s easy to like their matchups against the Raiders’ wide receivers. Tre Tucker is the only Raiders wide receiver with over 250 yards this season. The next closest is Cody White with 108 yards.

Brock Bowers has a team-high 28 receptions this season, while Michael Mayer has also been a key contributor. The Raiders’ offense runs through their tight ends. Bowers has been great when healthy this season. However, the Rams have done well keeping opposing tight ends in check. Quentin Lake held his own against Trey McBride last week. Bowers is the most explosive player on the Raiders’ offense. If the Rams can mitigate the damage from Bowers and let the receivers beat them, they’ll see that as a win.