Rams vs. Raiders: Position-by-Position Breakdown Reveals Surprising Advantages

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, hoping to avoid a 2-5 start. While the Rams have been the better team on paper in most weeks, they simply haven’t found the consistency to put it all together. Now, with injuries across the roster, they may not be the better team on Sunday. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Quarterback

Even with Matthew Stafford not playing as well this season, the Rams will still have the advantage at quarterback in most games. However, that may not be the case against the Raiders. This isn’t to say that Kirk Cousins is better than Stafford, but he’s been better this year. Cousins’ 0.14 EPA per pass is seven times higher than Stafford’s in 2026. Stafford has more upside, but he’s been very inconsistent. Cousins has also been the fourth-best quarterback when under pressure this season while Stafford ranks 23rd.



Advantage: Raiders

Running Back

The Raiders simply don’t have the infrastructure offensively to properly support Ashton Jeanty. With Mike Washington possibly out, the Raiders could be short-handed at running back. When the Rams have run the ball, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum remain two of the most consistent pieces of the offense.



Advantage: Rams

Wide Receiver

I’ll add a caveat here that if the Rams have Puka Nacua available on Sunday, they have the clear edge. However, without Nacua, the Rams would be relying on Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington. It’s not any better with the Raiders, who have Tre Tucker, Cody White, and Jalen Nailor. Without Nacua, this is even, and the Raiders may have a slight edge.



Advantage: Even

Tight End

With Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders have one of the best tight end duos in the NFL. The Rams’ tight end group is solid with Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, but it doesn’t match what the Raiders have. With Bowers and Mayer, the Raiders’ offense runs through the tight end position.



Advantage: Raiders

Offensive Line

There is a lot of upside with the Raiders’ offensive line. Kolton Miller is good at left tackle and they signed both Spencer Burford and Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Additionally, they have a high-end draft pick in Jackson Powers-Johnson at left guard. However, Linderbaum has been a disappointment this season. The Rams will get Alaric Jackson back from suspension and should have their starting offensive line at full strength.



Advantage: Rams

Tyler Linderbaum's game vs the Bills was very bad. The #Raiders need more from him. If Klint Kubiak's offense is going to have success the Center needs to be that anchor. So far we have not gotten that. https://t.co/SJ8794eNtA pic.twitter.com/o1co5JNgxU — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) October 19, 2026

Defensive Line

Coming into the season, the Rams’ defensive line was seen as a deep group. That group has really been tested this season with Myles Garrett out, and now, with Kobie Turner and Poona Ford on injured reserve, it’s going to be tested even further. These are two similar groups, each with a star player on the edge in Maxx Crosby and Byron Young. However, Aaron Donald is still clearly the best player on the interior.



Advantage: Rams

Linebackers

The Rams are going to be short-handed at linebacker with Nate Landman out with a concussion. That could mean more Shaun Dolac, but the Rams will also rely on Eric Kendricks off the practice squad. The Raiders have the edge here with Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.



Advantage: Raiders

Secondary

Even without Trent McDuffie, the Rams are set to have a huge advantage in the secondary. Hezekiah Masses started the year strong but has since dropped off slightly. Eric Stokes has also struggled. The Rams have gotten good production out of Josh Wallace, will still have Jaylen Watson available, and have seen strong play from Quentin Lake.



Advantage: Rams

Special Teams

This is a Rams special teams revenge game if there ever were such a thing. The Raiders will have former Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, kicker Matt Gay, and long snapper Alex Ward. It should almost be expected for the Rams to lose on something special teams-related.



Advantage: Raiders

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