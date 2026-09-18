Rams Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 2 Matchup vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Rams made two additions to their roster on Friday. After officially placing Myles Garrett on injured reserve on Thursday, the move opened up a roster spot. The Rams elevated safety Tanner Ingle from the practice squad to the active roster. They then signed defensive lineman Jaxson Moi to the practice squad to fill Ingle’s spot.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed S Tanner Ingle from Practice Squad to Active Roster

• Signed to Practice Squad DT Jaxson Moi pic.twitter.com/hFRf4elCpP — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2026

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Rams elevate Ingle to the active roster. Ingle was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the 49ers. Ingle played eight snaps on special teams against the 49ers and should offer some safety depth with Kam Kinchens and Kam Curl dealing with injuries.

Kinchens and Curl were both on the Rams’ initial injury report for Week 2. Kinchens is managing a hamstring injury while Curl suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the 49ers. Both players are trending toward playing, but Ingle provides some depth at the safety position. He’s also a player who’s been in the system for much of the past three years.

The Rams adding Moi to the practice squad is certainly an interesting addition. Moi was signed as an undrafted free agent and played 96 snaps during the preseason. That was the most for any Rams defensive lineman.

However, Moi had just a 47.7 overall defense grade via Pro Football Focus, and his 34.6 run defense grade ranked 116th out of 135 qualifying players. Still, he should add some developmental depth on the defensive line. With Tim Keenan III already on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, adding Moi arguably made the most sense. Had the Rams opted to bring Keenan back, they would have had to sign him to their active roster.

Moi’s playing time during the preseason gave the coaching staff plenty of opportunities to see how he can develop and potentially contribute in the future. The practice squad allows the Rams to continue working with Moi without him needing to contribute immediately.

While neither move is significant, Ingle has a role on special teams and adds depth at safety, while Moi provides a developmental option on the defensive line. With the two moves, the Rams have filled the roster spots created by Garrett going on injured reserve while adding some needed depth heading into Week 2.