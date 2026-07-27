If Aaron Donald Doesn't Return, Could the Rams Pivot to Trade for Vita Vea?
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The Los Angeles Rams can never be counted out when it comes to making a big trade, especially in a season where the team is taking an 'all-in' approach. Already this offseason, the Rams have made two of the biggest trades in the NFL when they acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett.
While another trade of that magnitude might be unlikely, the Rams are always looking to get better. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, defensive lineman Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen added that Vea wants to join either a team in California or the Raiders.
Vea is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers and is heading into the final year of his contract. While Vea and the Buccaneers have been discussing a long-term deal, those talks have stalled and now he’s requesting a trade.
If the Rams were to pursue Vea, it may be a move they pivot to if Aaron Donald decides not to come out of retirement. The Rams don't have an immediate need along the defensive line, but a player like Donald or Vea could have an immediate impact on the defense. The Rams might be able to afford one, but certainly not both.
Vea is owed $17 million in the final year of his existing contract, and the Rams would have to take on $15.72 million of that deal. As it stands, the Rams only have $15.2 million in cap space. However, they can create space if needed by restructuring the contract of either Davante Adams or Matthew Stafford.
Looking ahead to 2027, Vea is set to become a free agent and will be 31 years old. His average annual salary of $17.75 million ranks 19th among defensive tackles. Vea still reportedly plans to attend training camp, but the talks of an extension have not gone as he would have hoped.
Throughout his time with the Buccaneers, Vea has consistently been one of the more productive defensive linemen in the NFL. He has 35 career sacks, which included seven in 2024.
If the Rams were to show interest in Vea, it would likely only be if Donald decides not to come out of retirement. Additionally, Vea plays nose tackle which is where Poona Ford thrived last season. Vea is a very good player, but it’s hard to see his current fit in the Rams’ defense. Ford provided a boost last season against the run and was exactly what they needed on the defensive line.
Again, the Rams can never be counted out of these types of trades. However, given Vea’s price, upcoming contract, and uncertain role, this one seems unlikely. The Rams will wait to see what Donald decides, and then continue evaluating the roster.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI