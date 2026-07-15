Why Aaron Donald Should Stay Retired Instead of Returning to the Rams

For a professional athlete, deciding when to retire is one of the most difficult decisions they will make in their career. They can go out like Barry Sanders and arguably leave too early or hang on too long like Aaron Rodgers. This is something that Aaron Donald will contemplate as he considers a return to the Los Angeles Rams.

Every athlete wants to be able to go out on top. Andrew Whitworth went out the best way possible when he retired following the 2021 season. With Whitworth still playing at a high level, the Rams won a Super Bowl and he was able to ride off into the sunset.

It makes sense that Aaron Donald would want to return and have a chance to play with a generational player in Myles Garrett. At the same time, it’s worth asking why. What does Donald have left to prove?

Donald Already Has the Perfect Ending

Donald had about as perfect a retirement as an athlete could ask for. He was still playing at a high enough level where offenses had to respect him. Donald certainly wasn’t a shell of himself in 2023 like Rodgers is now and he got to go out on his terms.

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, Donald was able to come back and help lead a young team to the postseason. The Rams and Donald pushed a team that went on to reach the NFC Championship Game to the wire. It was something that Donald could feel good about heading into retirement.

This isn’t to say that having Donald back in a Rams uniform wouldn’t be a fun storyline or cool to see. However, this also isn’t prime Aaron Donald. Donald has been out of the league for two years. It would be difficult for him to hurt his legacy, but what does he have left to prove?

What Does Donald Have Left to Prove?

Donald accomplished just about everything that a defensive player could imagine. He’s the Rams’ all-time official sack leader. Donald holds the NFL record for most consecutive first-team All-Pro selections as a defensive tackle and is tied for the most all-time.

Only Lawrence Taylor, JJ Watt, and Aaron Donald have won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times. He also won a Super Bowl and played a large role in the Rams’ run. His game-clinching plays against Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow will live forever in Rams history.

Donald returning isn’t about ring chasing or even doing the Rams a solid like Philip Rivers did for the Indianapolis Colts last year. This is simply about the opportunity to play with Garrett. When the Rams were rumored in Micah Parsons trade talks last year, Donald commented on an Instagram post, jokingly saying, “If Micah Parsons goes to the Rams, I might have to get in football shape. That D-line would be unreal.”

Playing With Garrett Changes the Equation

This is a similar situation with Garrett and Donald appears to be seriously considering it. Again though, what does Donald have left to prove? The Rams are in position to win another Super Bowl, but that’s not something missing from Donald’s resume. When Donald went out, it was near the top of his game and he was able to go out his way. After being out of the NFL for two years, Donald may not be at that level again. It’s more realistic that he’s closer to 70 percent of what he was.

The Rams may understand that and be ok with it, but is Donald? Donald will no longer be expected to be ‘the guy’, but he’s also likely not someone who will be ok with only playing 15-20 snaps per game or coming back only for a playoff run. This is all or nothing for Donald.

If Donald were eligible for the Hall of Fame this year, he would almost certainly get in immediately. Again, a return, even if it were to go poorly, wouldn’t hurt Donald’s legacy. However, fans and media still remember Donald as a dominant player in large part because he went out playing near the top of his game. A return would certainly be fun to see, but Donald also needs to consider whether staying retired is the better ending to his career.

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