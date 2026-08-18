5 Key Things to Watch During Rams-Saints Joint Practice

The Los Angeles Rams will hold their second and final scheduled joint practice this summer on Thursday as they host the New Orleans Saints. Last week, the Rams practiced against the Dallas Cowboys and will look to build on that as they get closer to the regular season. Here are five things to watch in Tuesday’s joint practice.

Can the Rams Offense Bounce Back After Rough Cowboys Practice?

Following the Rams’ joint practice with the Cowboys last week, there were several reports that the offense didn’t look sharp. Matthew Stafford rarely pushed the ball downfield, with most of his pass attempts coming within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. The Rams aren’t going to show a lot in a joint practice, and it’s more about testing their rules on offense and going up against another defense. However, the Rams could show a little more against a team they aren’t set to play this year.

Does Ty Simpson Get More Reps?

While Ty Simpson got reps against the Cowboys, it was only a handful as Matthew Stafford practiced and Stetson Bennett took most of the backup reps. However, following Simpson’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be interesting to see whether the Rams give their rookie quarterback some more action. Simpson’s performance against the Chiefs was encouraging and showed that there should be more competition between him and Bennett for the QB2 role. A Saints secondary that finished last year strong under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley would be a good test.

Who Steps Up at Wide Receiver With Puka Nacua Out?

During last week’s joint practice with the Cowboys, wide receiver Puka Nacua left with a groin injury. The expectation right now is that Nacua won’t return to practice until next week. That leaves Davante Adams as the Rams’ primary target. There are some questions about the wide receiver depth behind Adams and Nacua. Tuesday’s joint practice will be a good opportunity for players like Jordan Whittington, CJ Daniels, and Konata Mumpfield.

Can the Rams’ Secondary Handle Chris Olave?

Against the Cowboys, the Rams’ secondary struggled to cover George Pickens. The Saints’ wide receivers won’t provide that same challenge, especially with Jordyn Tyson out with a hamstring injury. With that said, Chris Olave is a quality player and could provide a good test. Olave had three receptions for 57 yards when the two teams played last year. The Rams have improved their secondary since last year and Tuesday should be a good test.

Offensive Line vs. Saints Pass Rush

One of the more impressive things about the Rams’ win over the Chiefs on Saturday was how well the offensive line played. The Rams will be missing some depth due to injuries to Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich. However, that should give some other players an opportunity against an intriguing Saints pass rush that includes Chase Young and Cameron Jordan.

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