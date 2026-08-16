Rams 53-Man Roster Prediction: Who’s In, Who’s Out After Preseason Opener?

The Los Angeles Rams completed their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which means it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. There are certainly some players who helped their cases, while others were put on notice. While some players had strong performances, those performances may help their cases for the practice squad rather than the actual roster, showing just how strong and difficult it’s going to be to make this team. Here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction after the first preseason game.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

The Rams will be keeping all three quarterbacks, but it’s only a question of who will be backing up Matthew Stafford. While Stetson Bennett was listed as the backup quarterback on the initial depth chart, it’s fair to wonder how long that holds after Simpson went 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Jarquez Hunter

While Dean Connors impressed at running back in the preseason opener, it’s hard to see him making the roster. He’ll be difficult to cut, but he’s likely a practice squad candidate after he had four receptions, two of which were touchdowns. Hunter played well in the first quarter, rushing for 35 yards on nine carries. His 35 yards were the most rushing yards for a Rams running back in the first quarter of a preseason game since Todd Gurley in 2017.

Wide Receiver (5): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield

It could certainly change as the preseason continues, but right now Xavier Smith is looking like he’s teetering on the roster bubble. Mumpfield seems like a lock after he didn’t play. Smith had a strong performance as a returner, but he was in at wide receiver late in the fourth quarter, which is never a good sign. It’s possible Smith makes it because of his special teams value, but the roster math isn’t working in his favor.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The Rams have some very strong depth at tight end and that was evident in the preseason game. Max Klare had seven receptions while Mark Redman also had 47 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per reception. These five are pretty set in stone.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Keagen Trost, Justin Dedich, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

With some of the questions surrounding the offensive line, it’s possible that the Rams keep more. Alaric Jackson could be facing a suspension while Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich are both managing injuries. The offensive line looked good against the Chiefs, opening up holes in the run game and giving Ty Simpson time to throw. Ryan Wendell deserves a lot of credit for how he’s coached up this group.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

None of these four players played in the preseason game against the Chiefs. It’s very clear how the Rams feel at this position. Monty Rice played well, but anybody outside of this group of four is competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton

Out of this group, Tim Keenan and Ty Hamilton were the only two to play. Hamilton is someone who could be on the roster bubble, especially if Aaron Donald decides to come back.

EDGE (4): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

The Rams gave Desjuan Johnson some work at edge as he continues the transition to the outside. Johnson played well, recording a sack and consistently getting into the backfield. However, all of the Rams’ edge rushers seemed to make an impact. Wesley Bailey and Keir Thomas were both quick off the ball. However, with roster spots limited, it’ll be tough to make the 53.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, Cam Lampkin

It’s likely that the final roster spots will be decided by where the Rams feel they need depth. The top four in this group didn’t play against the Chiefs, leaving Lampkin as the only one to see action. When all is said and done, the Rams might prioritize depth in the secondary.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

Nick Andersen played well at safety, but he was caught out of position a few times.He finished with nine tackles, but he would be a good player to keep on the practice squad. Andersen showed he was a strong tackler, but struggled in coverage.

Special Teams (3): Ethan Evans, Harrison Mevis, Joe Cardona

There aren’t any surprises here. This group played well against the Chiefs and will look to continue that through the rest of the preseason.

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