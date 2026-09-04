Rams HC Sean McVay Provides Latest Update on Aaron Donald’s Week 1 Status

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, it’s still uncertain whether defensive tackle Aaron Donald will make the trip and play in Australia. Donald officially came out of retirement last Sunday and has been practicing with the team this week. However, he is still working to get into football shape and get integrated into the team.

On Friday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that all players would travel to Australia. With that said, McVay would not confirm whether Donald would play.

“This week will be a big week for him in terms of how he feels,” said McVay. “We'll take it a day at a time and see where he's at. If he feels good enough to go, great. If not, I have a lot of confidence in the other guys that'll be ready to step up if that's the case, who have really gotten all the reps anyways.”

If Donald does make the 14-hour flight to Australia, there’s a strong chance that he likely plays. That’s especially the case with the Rams playing their division rival in the San Francisco 49ers. Even if Donald is limited to 15-25 snaps, it’s hard to see him not playing if he makes the trip.

Aaron Donald’s Roster Exemption Gives Rams Flexibility

Following Donald’s decision, the NFL placed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. This gives the Rams the flexibility to activate Donald on game day or continue allowing him to get up to speed. Donald is able to remain on that list until he either plays a game or September 11, which is one day after the Rams play the 49ers in Australia.

If Donald were to miss the 49ers game, he would make his debut with the Rams the following week on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

“I'm here to just go day-by-day,” Donald said in his introductory press conference last Sunday. “So day-by-day, just work, grind, get myself to where I need to be at the level that I want to play at, and that's all I can do. Ain't rushing. Like I said, just continue to stack them days and see where we’re at.”

Rams Won’t Rush Aaron Donald Back Into Action

The Rams have been very consistent that they aren’t going to rush Donald through this process. They were patient with him while he made his decision and will continue to be patient as he gets ready to play. The Rams understand that it’s more important for Donald to be fresh in November and December than to play a Week 1 game in Australia that could set him back.

On Monday, McVay noted that there was a possibility Donald wouldn’t go to Australia. “If he’s not ready and that is not what is best for him and for the team, absolutely wouldn't have him play in Australia unnecessarily.”

However, with McVay saying that he expects all players to travel to Australia, things seem to be pointing toward Donald potentially playing against the 49ers. It’s likely we won’t get official word until close to the game as the Rams try to force the 49ers to game plan for any situation possible. Game planning around Aaron Donald on the slight chance that he does play is much more difficult than game planning while knowing that he isn’t.

The Rams are set to leave for Australia on Wednesday. If Donald’s body reacts well to practice over the next few days and he feels ready to contribute, even in a limited role, it would be difficult to keep him off the field against a division rival. In any case, the Rams likely won’t make any decision public until the last possible moment.

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