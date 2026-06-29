Is the 2026 Rams Roster Sean McVay’s Best Team Yet? Ranking Every Team in the McVay Era

Head coach Sean McVay is heading into his 10th season with the Los Angeles Rams and this may be his best team yet. The Rams currently have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, which are the best in the NFL.

Given that this is McVay’s 10th season and one of the best rosters that he’s had, let’s rank each team that he’s coached so far.

10. 2023 Rams

The 2023 season might be some of Sean McVay’s best coaching work as the head coach of the Rams. There is a reason why this team wasn’t expected to win very many games. This was a team that showed all the signs of beginning a rebuild. They got rid of players like Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd and were relying on a lot of rookies. The Rams were projected to win 7.5 games and ESPN’s Mike Clay had them at 4.9. They won 10 and made the playoffs.

9. 2017 Rams

While the 2017 Rams weren’t bad by any means, it was still a roster coming off of a 4-12 season. Jared Goff also had one of the worst rookie seasons ever for a quarterback. Defensively, the Rams had some promising talent, but they were still relying on players like Connor Barwin. McVay led a team that hadn’t been to the playoffs in a decade back to the postseason.

8. 2022 Rams

After the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, McVay famously chanted, ‘run it back’ at the Super Bowl parade. However, the 2022 roster had many more holes than initially thought. They put all of their eggs in one basket with Joe Noteboom at left tackle and Logan Bruss at right guard. The Rams didn’t replace Von Miller and made a poor investment in Allen Robinson. Injuries certainly played a role in the Rams going 5-12, but this team wasn’t built for success.

7. 2019 Rams

The 2019 Rams weren’t bad on paper by any means. However, Todd Gurley was a shell of himself and Jared Goff significantly regressed. While they traded for Jalen Ramsey, the secondary lacked talent at cornerback and the pass rush wasn’t as effective as the year prior. Again, the offensive line dealt with injuries, but this was also a poorly built team.

6. 2024 Rams

Much like the 2023 team, the 2024 Rams were a team in transition. The young players that they invested in had a year of experience, but this was still a team learning how to play without Aaron Donald. Michael Hoecht was trusted as one of the team’s top pass rushers. Offensively, the Rams lacked explosiveness. An argument can be made that this team could have won the Super Bowl if they had beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, but they still overachieved.

5. 2020 Rams

Had the Rams been able to get more out of the quarterback position in 2020, they could have and should have done more. This was a team that underachieved with the No. 1 defense in the NFL led by Brandon Staley.

4. 2025 Rams

The top four teams on this list are all teams that were built to win a Super Bowl. When it comes to the 2025 team, it was the secondary that ended up letting them down. For much of the season, this was one of the best teams in the NFL until they faltered down the stretch. Everything seemed to change following the controversial two-point conversion against the Seattle Seahawks. Had the Rams played at home in the NFC Championship and made the Super Bowl, McVay might have won a second Lombardi Trophy.

3. 2018 Rams

In 2018, the Rams had their faults on defense, but they made the Super Bowl for a reason. This team had one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL. It might be the biggest ‘what if’ season in the McVay era. If Cooper Kupp doesn’t tear his ACL and Todd Gurley’s knee is healthy, they may have beaten the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

2. 2021 Rams

The 2021 Rams were all-in from the jump. During the offseason, they traded for Matthew Stafford and then acquired Von Miller in the middle of the season. They also signed Odell Beckham Jr. midseason to add explosiveness on offense. Defensively, Aaron Donald played at an elite level along with Jalen Ramsey. The roster was built to win a Super Bowl, and it did just that.

1. 2026 Rams

Much like the 2021 team, the 2026 Rams are built to win a Super Bowl now. They made two ‘all-in’ type moves by trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season as well and they have one of the best running games in the NFL. A serious argument can be made that this is the best roster that McVay has had in his 10 seasons.

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