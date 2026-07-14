Rams QB Matthew Stafford Finally Gets Respect With Madden 27 99 Rating

Throughout the entirety of his career, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been underrated in the media. Even after winning the MVP last season, Stafford was only ranked as the third-best quarterback by NFL coaches and executives behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

However, Stafford finally got some earned respect in the new Madden 27 video game as he was rewarded with a 99 rating.

The 99 club for Madden 27:



Myles Garrett

Josh Allen

Matthew Stafford

Trey McBride

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ja’Marr Chase



(@MUTLeaksXXVI) pic.twitter.com/h2qJExS4H1 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 12, 2026

Stafford is one of two quarterbacks in the game to be given a 99 rating along with Josh Allen. He is also one of two Rams players to have a 99 rating, joining Myles Garrett. Stafford and Garrett are the first players to earn a 99 rating since Aaron Donald in 2023. Puka Nacua ended up right behind Stafford and Garrett with a rating of 98. With that said, an argument could be made that Nacua deserves a 99 rating, especially as Jaxson Smith-Njigba was given a 99.

The 99 Club has always been one of the biggest honors in Madden as it’s given to an exclusive group of players each season. Seven players were given the honor at the Madden 26 release. This season, that number dropped to six and includes Stafford.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Stafford was given a 99 rating after winning MVP, throwing a career-high 46 touchdowns, and posting a career-high passer rating. However, many likely would have expected something in the low-90s, rather than being included in the exclusive 99 Club.

Heading into 2026, some thought that Stafford or Nacua would end up on the cover, but Caleb Williams was given the nod. At the very least, both players will avoid the infamous “Madden Curse”.

Prior to the 2025 season, Stafford was given an 88 rating for Madden 26, and when Stafford joined the Rams in 2021, he was given an 83 rating. This is the first time that Stafford has been given a 90+ rating to start the season since Madden 13. His worst season came after 2022 in which he was given a low 75 rating.

While Madden ratings don’t necessarily matter in the grand scheme of things, they do create good offseason discussion. At 38 years old, Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career. That’s proven by the MVP award last season, but his Madden rating also reflects that.

We’ll see if Stafford can hang on to the 99 rating throughout the season. With weekly rating updates, player ratings change throughout the season. The Rams have a difficult start to their schedule, playing the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles in three of the first four weeks. If Stafford performs at a 99 level throughout the season, there's little doubt the Rams will meet their Super Bowl expectations.

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