Rams Signing Eric Kendricks Provides More Than Just Linebacker Depth

As the Los Angeles Rams begin preparing for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, they made an addition to the practice squad on Tuesday morning. The team announced the signing of 11-year veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks to the practice squad.

Kendricks is 34 years old and is best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings early in his career. Over the past three years, Kendricks has bounced around three different teams, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

In 2025, Kendricks signed late in the year with the 49ers, playing 73 and 53 snaps in their playoff games. While he isn’t the player that he used to be, Kendricks has shown that he is still a reliable tackler. In four games last year, Kendricks missed just one tackle. Additionally, in the NFC Wildcard game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kendricks had a fourth-down pass breakup to win the game.

Only fitting that veteran LB Eric Kendricks — signed to the practice squad Nov. 26, and now starting after multiple injuries at the position — finishes off a playoff win for the 49ers.



Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh working miracles all season.



pic.twitter.com/46fzMrQy0M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2026

Notably for the Rams, Kendricks also played 52 snaps on special teams. The Rams have struggled on special teams this season, especially with their kickoff and punt coverage units. During the first three weeks of the season, the Rams elevated linebacker Elias Neal twice from the practice squad. Teams are only allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad to the gameday roster three times over the course of the season.

Signing Kendricks allows the Rams to keep Neal and his one remaining practice squad elevation available for later in the season if they need it. The Rams can elevate Kendricks to the gameday roster instead if needed without having to use a spot on the 53-man roster.

However, an added element to this is that linebacker Nate Landman has been managing injuries over the last few weeks. Landman was limited with a shoulder injury on Wednesday and Thursday last week before being elevated to a full participant on Friday. The week before, Landman was limited during all three days of practice.

In addition to his special teams value, Kendricks will also provide the Rams with some experienced depth at linebacker in case Landman’s injuries worsen. There hasn’t been too much concern that Landman wouldn’t play the last few weeks. It’s seemingly been more about the Rams managing him throughout the week. Still, having Kendricks available for depth isn’t a bad thing either.

Kendricks likely isn’t being brought in to play a significant role on defense. However, with Landman managing a shoulder injury and Neal down to his final practice squad elevation, adding Kendricks gives the Rams another option to turn to at linebacker if needed.

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