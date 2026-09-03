Rams Move On From Rookie Draft Pick, Sign EDGE Jamie Sheriff to Practice Squad

When the Los Angeles Rams announced their 53-man roster, one surprise omission was defensive lineman and seventh-round pick, Tim Keenan III. While Keenan was cut, the Rams were able to re-sign him to the practice squad. However, the Rams have officially moved on from Keenan after signing edge rusher Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Practice Squad LB Jamie Sheriff

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad DT Tim Keenan III pic.twitter.com/cyOdLyZbVK — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 3, 2026

In order to make room for Sheriff, the Rams cut Keenan. It’s the second consecutive year the Rams have cut a draft pick after moving on from linebacker Chris Paul Jr. at roster cutdowns last season. The Rams’ draft class was already small with only five selections, but they will only have four of them on the roster and practice squad.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Keenan hadn’t stood out and made any significant impression. Among defensive linemen with at least 51 snaps during the preseason, Keenan ranked 125th out of 134 players with an overall defensive grade of 32.3 via Pro Football Focus.

In place of Keenan, the Rams will have Sheriff on the practice squad. Sheriff was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and had been with the team through this offseason. During the 2024 preseason, he ranked second in total pressures with 12. Among players with at least 50 snaps, Sheriff was the 21st ranked edge rusher via PFF in the preseason with an overall grade of 78.8.

As noted by Brendon Nelson of Seahawks On SI, Sheriff’s main draw is his two years in the NFL. “Despite being a relatively low-level prospect, Sheriff has pro-level measurables in a few key areas,” wrote Nelson. “Most notably, his 10 yard split of 1.63 seconds is quite good, particularly given he tips the scales at 255 pounds. He can get the edge and win quickly. He’s got a good deal of versatility to his game as well, being able to play standing up or with his hand in the dirt.”

Jamie Sheriff RAS | MathBomb

Sheriff will give the Rams another developmental edge rusher on the practice squad to go with Darryl Peterson. The Rams may have hoped to have two edge rushers on the practice squad. With that said, Wesley Bailey ended up making the active roster, and the Rams were forced to put Keir Thomas on injured reserve. It also doesn’t hurt that he comes from a division rival.

The bottom of the practice squad will likely be fluid throughout the season, and replacing Keenan with Sheriff is an example of that. While the Rams are moving on from a player they drafted in April, they are taking a chance on a player at a position where they could use some additional developmental depth.

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