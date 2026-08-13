The Los Angeles Rams continue to make additions to the roster ahead of their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. On Thursday, the Rams signed former third-round pick and linebacker Monty Rice.

Rice was drafted in the third round by the Tennessee Titans in 2021 out of Georgia where he earned First-Team All-SEC honors as a senior. Throughout his five-year NFL career, Rice has appeared in 39 games with the Titans, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions. Rice has started 11 games while totaling 110 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

After being drafted in the third round, the Titans moved on after a Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. While he had veterans ahead of him on the depth chart during his first two seasons, he was expected to start in his third season However, Rice was outplayed by an undrafted free agent in training camp and remained in a depth role. He was also absent for personal reasons for the majority of the preseason.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at the time, “It just didn’t work out. I’m sure Monty will go on and have another opportunity. We’ll give other guys opportunities here."

Most of Rice’s impact throughout his career has come on special teams, where he has played 475 total snaps and has 21 special teams tackles. As a rookie, Rice was Pro Football Focus’ 11th-highest-graded special teams player. He also graded highly in 2024 with the Patriots.

Rice did play extensively in 2022 on defense. Among linebackers with at least 350 snaps, Rice ranked 20th in run defense. He also had the 15th-best tackling grade, and his 4.7 percent missed tackle rate was the seventh-best.

While linebacker remains a weakness for the Rams, the top of the depth chart is mostly set. It will remain an uphill battle for Rice to make the roster with Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac, and Grant Stuard all above him on the depth chart. With that said, the Rams lack experience at linebacker behind them. Rice could certainly compete for a spot on the team’s practice squad.

It’s clear that the Rams are trying to find some better depth on the practice squad as Elias Neal and Kai Hill-Green were the only options heading into the summer. The Rams also recently signed linebacker Daniel Rickert.

Rice may not be the same player he was when the Titans drafted him in the third round, but it’s a low-risk move for the Rams as they head into the preseason. It’s possible that Rice earns a spot on the practice squad. If he doesn’t, Rice at least gets some tape that he can show other teams during the season.

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