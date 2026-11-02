Rams Snap Counts Reveal Rookie Who Should Have Been Playing All Along

During the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams had shifted away from their offensive identity. In the first half, the Rams were operating with three wide receivers and used 11 personnel at a 75 percent rate compared to a 23.6 percent rate in 13 personnel. In the second half, the Rams forced 13 personnel by using rookie tight end Max Klare more in the offense, and that change paid dividends.

Rams Rookie Max Klare Makes Case for Bigger Role

Throughout the first seven weeks of the season, Klare had played one snap on offense in Week 4 when Colby Parkinson was hurt. During the first half, it appeared Klare was on a similar trajectory, playing just five offensive snaps.

However, Klare played 20 offensive snaps in the second half, bringing him up to 25 for the game. He played 46.3 percent of the offensive snaps against the Chargers, a career-high, and made a case that he should be used more.

While Klare wasn’t involved much in the passing game, 20 of his 25 snaps came in the run game. With the Rams using Klare in the second half and being able to get back to what they do best in 13 personnel, the offense was finally able to find some rhythm.

Klare finished with a 66.8 run-blocking grade via PFF, which ranked 16th for the week and was the best among Rams tight ends. It certainly raises the question of why Klare hadn’t seen the field outside of one snap before Sunday, especially with some of the injuries at tight end.

Blake Corum's Success Hasn't Changed Running Back Rotation

Until the final drive of the game, Blake Corum had 11 carries to Kyren Williams’ six. At the end of the game, Williams finished with 17 carries to Corum’s 11. Despite Corum having more success on the ground, Williams isn’t disappearing. He played 69 percent of the offensive snaps and remains the player the Rams prefer in the passing game.

The running back rotation likely isn’t going to change. Corum had 10+ carries in back-to-back games for the second time this season, but his 31.5 percent snap share was lower than last week and right around his season average. Corum’s performance would suggest that he deserves more playing time, but it’s hard to see the Rams moving away from the current rotation.

Wide Receiver Snap Counts Highlight Rams' Lack of Depth

There are three very clear tiers at wide receiver for the Rams. Puka Nacua is the WR1 and his snap share of 96 percent reflects that. Behind Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield are next in line. Mumpfield played 50 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday while Atwell was at 39 percent. Finally, you have Jordan Whittington and CJ Daniels with four and two snaps, respectively.

With that, it’s very clear that the Rams need to trade for a wide receiver. Outside of Nacua, the Rams’ wide receiver depth combined for two catches on six targets. Mumpfield is a role player and shouldn’t be in a position where he is their WR2. Nacua averaged 0.21 EPA per target while the other four wide receivers combined for -3.63.

Wesley Bailey Earns More Playing Time in Edge Rusher Rotation

The Rams’ top edge rusher remains Byron Young. However, behind him, things are much closer. Heading into Sunday’s game, Josaiah Stewart had played at least 69 percent of the defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 1. His snap share dropped to 55.7 percent against the Chargers. Taking more snaps in a rotation with Stewart was Wesley Bailey, who played 52.5 percent of the defensive snaps, marking a career-high.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Bailey is overtaking Stewart on the depth chart. However, it does appear to be more of a rotation. Still, Stewart had four pressures and a 26.7 percent pressure rate to Bailey’s one pressure and 12.5 percent pressure rate. For an undrafted free agent, Bailey has done well, but he remains a rotational player right now.

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