6 Winners and 1 Clear Loser in Rams' 24-9 Win Over Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, 24-9, to improve to 4-4 on the season. It may not have been perfect, but the second half was another glimpse of what the Rams can be when they put it all together. While the first half was rough, there was a lot to like in the second half. Here are the winners and losers from Sunday’s win against the Chargers.

Winner: RB Blake Corum

For a second consecutive week, Blake Corum provided the spark that the Rams' run game needed. In the first half, the Rams had five carries for 10 yards. On the first drive of the second half, Corum had five carries for 55 yards, capped off by a 23-yard touchdown run. Corum finished with 11 carries for 73 yards, and up until the final drive, he was out-carrying Kyren Williams. Corum has been an ‘x-factor’ over the last two weeks and his 23 yards after forcing missed tackles was a season-high.

Really good day for Blake Corum in the run game.



Provided spark and energy that the Rams offense and run game lacked in the first half.



Via NFL Pro he generated a season-high 23 yards after forcing missed tackles. pic.twitter.com/eAsW6i32y9 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) November 2, 2026

Winner: DL Aaron Donald

Donald still doesn’t have a sack this season, but his impact was felt throughout the game on Sunday. He had a tackle for loss in the run game and consistently made his presence felt. After a Wesley Bailey strip sack, Donald very nearly had a scoop and score for his first career touchdown. Things are starting to click for Donald once again, and it seems like only a matter of time before he finally gets to the quarterback.

Aaron Donald doing Aaron Donald things 😌



LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kBqz4E1udQ — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Winner: LB Omar Speights

Over the last two weeks, an argument can be made that Omar Speights has been one of the best defenders on the field. He had four impact plays via Sumer Sports, including a tackle for loss. Speights also had a pass breakup in coverage. He was all over the field and, most importantly, had zero missed tackles.

Loser: Rams WR Depth

The first half should have been all the evidence that the Rams needed to convince themselves that they should trade for a wide receiver. Outside of Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell was the only wide receiver with a reception. Nacua caught 11 of his 12 targets, while Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and Jordan Whittington combined for two catches on six targets. Stafford’s interception came when targeting Mumpfield. It was evident that Stafford was uncomfortable and unsettled when Nacua wasn’t open. Whether it’s Josh Downs or Brian Thomas Jr., the Rams need to make a trade for a wide receiver.

Winner: CB Trent McDuffie

For the first time in two weeks, Trent McDuffie was back on the field for the Rams’ defense and he made his presence felt. McDuffie led the Rams with nine tackles and also had an interception that turned into a touchdown for the offense. Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes have stepped up well in McDuffie’s place. However, Sunday showed why the Rams traded for him. He’s important to the Rams’ success on defense.

Winner: EDGE Wesley Bailey

There’s a conversation to be had that Wesley Bailey should be getting more snaps in the edge rusher rotation than Josaiah Stewart. Both players had a sack on Sunday against the Chargers, but it’s hard not to come away impressed with Bailey. Bailey stripped Herbert and forced a fumble on his sack, nearly creating a turnover, and was stout in the run game.. For an undrafted free agent, he is exceeding expectations and has become an important piece of the pass rush.

Winner: Josh Karty and Dirty Kickoffs

Josh Karty and the dirty kickoff certainly weren’t perfect. It needs to be more consistent as the Rams can’t give teams the ball at the 40-yard line. With that said, when it did work, the Chargers took over at the 23, 28, and 19. That’s better than what the kickoff coverage unit had been doing. It needs work and a better team would take advantage of the opportunity before the half. However, it seems to be a step in the right direction.

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