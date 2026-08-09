7 Biggest Takeaways From Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp late last week and have since returned to Woodland Hills as they prepare for the regular season. Following a practice that wasn’t up to standards on Wednesday, the Rams finished training camp on a strong note. Here are seven takeaways following the conclusion of training camp.

Stetson Bennett is Clearly the Rams’ Backup Quarterback

Heading into training camp, a lot of attention was on the backup quarterback battle between Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson. However, it may have been an exaggeration to call this a competition. That’s not to say that Simpson performed poorly or that Bennett blew the coaching staff away with his level of play.

With that said, throughout the entirety of training camp, Bennett was treated as the Rams’ backup quarterback. When Stafford was on rest days, it was Bennett leading the first-team offense. Bennett got all of the reps that would typically be designated for the Rams’ backup quarterback.

“When you look at Stetson, you can see he carries a certain type of aura and swag when he enters the field,” said running back Blake Corum. “He's not scared to cut it loose. He goes out there with utmost confidence and his form is beautiful.”

That says a lot coming from one of Bennett’s teammates and the coaching staff echoed that throughout training camp. Bennett has seemingly taken the next step and given the Rams the confidence to be the backup behind Stafford. That doesn’t hamper Simpson’s development at all and only benefits the quarterback room.

CJ Daniels Forced His Way Into the WR3 Conversation

If there was one rookie that many were excited about before training camp, it was wide receiver CJ Daniels. That’s especially the case given the opportunity at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Daniels would have the opportunity to compete with Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith.

When the Rams broke from OTAs, Daniels approached Adams and asked about some things that he could potentially work on.

“We talked about a couple of small things,” said Adams. “I saw a lot of good stuff from him during the offseason program and he came back and did exactly those things.”

Daniels remained attentive during training camp and was praised for how often he asked questions. Adams has taken Daniels under his wing a little bit, which can only benefit the rookie. Unlike players such as Smith and Mumpfield, Daniels offers size and play strength that the Rams don’t have with their wide receiver depth.

Daniels may not have impressed in the same way that Nacua did during his rookie training camp. However, Daniels consistently caught everything thrown his way and built a rapport with Bennett. He’ll be a player to watch during the preseason. The Rams likely won’t have a singular WR3, but Daniels could be in the rotation.

Blake Corum and Terrance Ferguson Look Ready for Bigger Roles

There are two players in the Rams’ offense who could take the next step this season. Two names that have consistently come up are Blake Corum and Terrance Ferguson.

Corum has been working out all offseason to build on last year and continue creating explosive plays. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him carve out an even larger role in the offense in 2026. Williams also noted that Corum looks leaner and more explosive.

“He's just getting more and more comfortable. He's so conscientious,” said McVay. “He does a great job of understanding what we're trying to get done.”

There hasn’t been a lot of buzz around Terrance Ferguson out of training camp from those within the Rams’ building. However, outside media that visited throughout the two weeks noted Ferguson and how he’s looking like a player ready to take that next step.

The Rams will likely rotate their tight ends and won’t have a true top tight end. Still, Ferguson will play a large role in what the Rams want to do.

“I don't expect anyone in particular to come out on top,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “I think those guys push each other and challenge each other and are so versatile that you're just excited to see who ends up coming to life based on what the defense wants to do. We can move those guys all around the field.”

When Albert Breer visited Rams training camp, he noted that Ferguson has had a fantastic offseason. The Athletic’s Nate Atkins has said that the ideal outcome for Ferguson is to lead their tight ends in catches and yards. Ferguson is someone who could see a significantly increased role this season.

Aaron Donald’s Potential Return Feels More Real Than Ever

Throughout the entirety of training camp, Aaron Donald remained the top storyline for the Rams. After the team traded for Myles Garrett, there has been growing speculation that Donald could return. A specific timeline hasn’t been set, but it was reported by the team that Donald had a second workout at the team facility last week.

“He looked great,” said McVay. “It was really more for him to continue to do the things that I've shared with you guys. He looked great and he’s still continuing to go through his process.”

McVay wasn’t in attendance for Donald’s workout, but defensive line coach Giff Smith, team trainer Reggie Scott, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Loveett were there. Things are continuing to trend upward on the Donald front. Now that the Rams are back at Woodland Hills, a decision could come soon.

Rams’ Defensive Additions Are Already Making an Impact

Over the offseason, the Rams made three big moves to help improve their defense. They added cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency before trading for his teammate in Trent McDuffie prior to the draft. Toward the end of OTAs, the Rams traded for Myles Garrett to help improve the pass rush.

During training camp, Garrett was as advertised and helped the defense finish on a strong note as they head to Woodland Hills. Garrett has undoubtedly been the Rams’ best defensive player. With that said, McDuffie and Watson have helped elevate the secondary as well.

Adams and McDuffie have had their share of competitive battles during training camp. McDuffie’s versatility and coverage instincts have been evident.

“I can honestly say I don't know if I'll get a better look than what I get from Trent out there,” said Adams. “I don't like putting big expectations, bulletin board material or any of that but at the end of the day, I can't remember the last time I felt about another corner the way I feel about him.”

Watson has provided stability on the other side as well with his combination of speed and length. That’s something that the secondary lacked last season. This is a defense with pieces that are starting to come together as the Rams get closer to Week 1.

Ty Simpson is on His Own Development Path

There has been a lot of attention on Ty Simpson’s development. There will be some who will be critical that he hasn’t taken over the backup quarterback role from Bennett. However, those are the same people who remained critical even after Simpson arguably had his best days of practice once the team put on pads.

Simpson’s situation is a case where multiple things can be true. It’s very likely that he is behind Bennett. That’s to be expected in an offense as complicated as McVay’s. However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t more talented than Bennett and isn’t continuing to get more comfortable in the offense. It’s also true that the Rams tend to bring rookies along slowly.

A huge positive with Simpson has been his willingness and proactiveness to learn. Simpson has been praised for asking all of the right questions to quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and to Matthew Stafford. He’s been a sponge on the practice field and in the quarterback room, which is exactly what you would want to see.

“He has come in [and] figured out the areas that he's got to improve each day,” said Scheelhaase. “Ty has done a really good job learning from each and every day. Whether he's out there taking the rep, whether he's absorbing it, he's asking all the right questions in the meeting room so you appreciate that.”

The Rams are playing the long game with Simpson and where he ends up on the depth chart going into the preseason or the regular season doesn’t matter. Simpson is being brought along at his own pace and the Rams are sticking to that process.

Rams Have More Depth at Cornerback Than Expected

A main concern for the Rams on defense heading into training camp was their cornerback depth. During free agency, the Rams lost Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary. They also moved on from Ahkello Witherspoon as Darious Williams retired.

While the Rams added McDuffie and Watson, they didn’t add much to their cornerback room. Emmanuel Forbes dropped to their third cornerback, leaving several undrafted free agents and practice squad players behind them.

Forbes had some positive moments last year but remained inconsistent. However, he finished training camp on a strong note, making plays on the ball. Cam Lampkin has also been a player who has stepped up.

“Cam Lampkin is a guy that's got a great spirit. He's one of those guys that seems to always be in the right place at the right time,” said McVay. “‘E-man's’ been awesome. You look at his top-tier plays, he's got the length. He's got the confidence to be able to come up and challenge guys.”

After a strong training camp, it’s hard not to have some confidence in the cornerback depth. If Forbes takes another step forward as he enters his second year in the system, he’s great depth to have. Lampkin went from being a practice squad candidate to being someone who could make the roster. The depth situation at cornerback certainly improved during training camp.

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