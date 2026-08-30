Rams Trade TE Mark Redman to Packers as Roster Cuts Continue

As the Los Angeles Rams continue to trim their roster to 53 players, they have made another trade. On Sunday, the Rams traded tight end Mark Redman to the Green Bay Packers.

Making the roster at tight end was always going to be difficult for Redman, as the Rams have five tight ends in place. Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Max Klare were already locks to make the roster. Even if the Rams move to more 12 and 13 personnel, it was unrealistic to keep six tight ends.

Still, the Rams were expected to try to get Redman back on the practice squad. Redman had a good summer and played well during the preseason. During the preseason, he had six receptions for 63 yards, which ranked 12th among tight ends.

Outside of Max Klare, Redman was arguably the most impressive tight end for the Rams and looked to be a good developmental player to keep in the building. Redman spent last year on the practice squad, and that was looking to be paying off.

His best moment of the preseason came in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ty Simpson connected with Redman on a 23-yard reception off play action. While there was no path to the roster in Los Angeles, his performance was enough for another team to see value in acquiring him before roster cuts.

Unfortunately for Redman, tight end is also a position where the Rams are deep. Dan Villari was signed after the draft and was the team’s highest-paid undrafted free agent. The Rams also have Rohan Jones.

Compensation for Redman hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s unlikely the Rams will get anything more than a Day 3 pick swap. It’s possible that the Rams knew that Redman wouldn’t clear waivers if he was cut and decided to get something for him rather than lose him on the waiver wire.

This is the second trade that the Rams have made over the last few days as they try to get the roster down to 53 players. Prior to Thursday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams traded running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

After cutting Jones and Villari yesterday, the Rams will likely look to bring at least one, if not both players back on the practice squad to develop. After making 12 cuts on Saturday, the Rams still needed to get from around 75 players down to 53 by Monday’s deadline.

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